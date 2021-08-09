Kaitlyn McCaffery GoFundMe: Instagram influencer's family raises over $200,000 as she falls into a coma after scooter crash in Bali

California travel blogger Kaitlyn McCaffery is currently in a coma following a scooter crash in Bali. Her family is now asking for donations to take her back to the US. According to the US Sun, the Santa Clara resident was found unconscious by the side of a road on the Indonesian island on July 31.

A GoFundMe page has raised $205,865 and 2.8k people have donated till now. Kaitlyn’s family said on the page:

“Two young men found her on a remote road, alone, unconscious, broken and bleeding. Without their help, she surely would have died. Kaitlyn is currently in a coma at a hospital in Denpasar, Bali. She has suffered a traumatic brain injury along with multiple other serious injuries.”

Please consider donating to this crowd funder to support Kaitlyn McCaffery who has been in a horrific accident in Indonesia - her insurance is refusing to incur the costs of repatriating her https://t.co/VRrx1FXd4A — Grace Blakeley (@graceblakeley) August 8, 2021

The family added that they were not able to communicate properly with hospital staff due to the language barrier. They said that Kaitlyn purchased travel insurance, but the company refused to pay the amount of $250,000 needed to evacuate her to California.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the Indonesian government has rejected the requests of Kaitlyn McCaffery’s relatives to visit her.

Who is Kaitlyn McCaffery? All about the influencer and travel blogger who met with a tragic accident in Bali

Travel influencer and blogger Kaitlyn McCaffery. (Image via Instagram/fearlesstravelers)

Kaitlyn McCaffery graduated five years ago with a business entrepreneurship degree from Cal State Fullerton. She then planned to travel the world and has visited more than 50 countries till now.

In 2020, McCaffery and her friend launched an online business selling fair trade accessories called Sunfara. The official Instagram page describes itself as two girls changing people’s relationship with manufacturing. Two weeks ago, a post showed Kaitlyn on top of a motor scooter. The caption read:

“Off we go to work today! this is how we will get all around Bali and we absolutely love it.”

As mentioned earlier, the American travel influencer and blogger has been in a serious biking accident and is currently in a coma. She has been in Bali for the last two months.

Well-wishers continue to keep her in their prayers and thoughts, as they hope to expedite her safe return process with their generous donations towards the concerned family's GoFundMe page.

