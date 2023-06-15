Kali Uchis extended ‘Red Moon in Venus’ Fall tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Kali Uchis has announced a second leg of her Red Moon in Venus tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 22 to October 3, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. The announcement of the second leg of the tour comes after the recently concluded first leg.

The singer-songwriter announced the new tour, which will feature performances by Tokischa and Buscabulla, via a post on her official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour will be available from June 15, 2023, at 10 am PDT from the singer's official website (https://laylo.com/kaliuchis/m/rmivpart2) To note, ticket prices have not been announced yet.

Kali Uchis is building momentum for her album with the tour

Kali Uchis released her third and latest album, Red Moon in Venus, on March 3, 2023. The album has so far peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 33 on the Canadian album chart.

Since the release of her album, the singer-songwriter has been on tour to support her album, with the first leg ending on May 30, 2023, which will be followed by the recently announced second leg.

Joining the singer on the second leg of the tour will be Dominican rapper Tokischa Altagracia Peralta Juárez, known mononymously by her first name Tokischa. The rapper is best known for her single Linda, which she co-wrote with Columbian singer-songwriter Rosalia. The single peaked at number 8 on the Monitor Latino singles chart.

Also joining the tour will be Buscabulla, a synth-pop album based out of Puerto Rico. The full list of dates and venues for the Kali Uchis tour is given below:

September 22, 2023 — San Diego, California at Viejas Arena

September 24, 2023 —Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

September 26, 2023 — Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

September 29, 2023 — Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 30, 2023— Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

October 3, 2023 — El Paso, Texas at UTEP Don Haskins Center

Tracing Kalki Uchis and her music career

Karly-Marina Loaiza, better known by her stage name Kali Uchis, was born on July 17, 1994, in Virginia. Uchis began her career working in a jazz band while she was still in high school at T. C. Williams High School, now known as Alexandria City High School.

The singer self-released her debut mixtape, Drunken Babble while living off her car after she was thrown out by her father for her rebellious streak. Uchis elaborated on the influence of her father on her career in an exclusive interview with BBC:

"My dad managed apartment complexes and a lot of people, when they would leave the apartments they would leave their old music behind, So my dad would bring me home little boxes of CDs sometimes.That's how I found out about Zemedkun( Ethiopian-American musician)."

"...and there was a group called Cerar who were super-weird, almost demonic. I'm pretty sure they were putting some type of curse on me, but I would still listen to it. I wanted to feel like music was my secret. I wouldn't want to just turn the radio on and everyone be singing the same song as me," she continued.

Kali Uchis released her debut album Isolation on April 6, 2018. The album was critically acclaimed, peaking at number 32 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 70 on the Canadian album chart.

