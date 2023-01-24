Kali Uchis Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

American singer Kali Uchis is set to hit the road this summer in support of her new album, Red Moon in Venus.

Earlier this month, the After The Storm singer previewed the album with her new single, I Wish You Roses - her first new track of 2023. The track was followed by the songs, La Unica and No Hay Ley.

Tickets for the Kali Uchis tour will be available via Ticketmaster. A number of presales for the same will be made available from January 24, 10 am CST. These include the Artist presale, VIP packages presale, and the official platinum presale. It also includes a Live Nation presale, a Spotify presale, and a Waterloo Greenway presale, all of which will be made available from January 25.

The general sale, along with the VIP packages on sale and the official platinum sale will be made available from 10 am CST on January 26.

Kali Uchis will kick off her 2023 tour on March 17 at Lollapalooza Chile

In support of her upcoming album, Kali Uchis will perform at a number of festivals including Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina and Brazil. She will also perform at the 2023 iteration of Coachella.

From April 25 onwards, she will be supported by British singer Raye on almost all her tour dates, as listed below:

March 17, 2023 — Santiago, CL at Lollapalooza Chile

March 19, 2023 — Buenos Aires, AR at Lollapalooza Argentina

March 24, 2023 — São Paulo, BR at Lollapalooza Brazil

March 26, 2023 — Bogotá, CO at Estéreo Picnic

April 16 & April 23, 2023 — Indio, CA at Coachella

April 25, 2023 — Austin, TX at Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park*

April 26, 2023 — Houston, TX at 713 Music Hall*

April 27, 2023 — Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

April 30, 2023 — Miami, FL at FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park*

May 01, 2023 — Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Live Orlando*

May 02, 2023 — Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy*

May 04, 2023 — New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall*

May 07, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA at The Met Philadelphia*

May 09, 2023 — Washington, D.C. at The Anthem*

May 10, 2023 — Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 12, 2023 — Toronto, ON at Coca-Cola Coliseum*

May 14, 2023 — Detroit, MI at The Fillmore*

May 16, 2023 — Chicago, IL at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

May 18, 2023 — Denver, CO at Fillmore Auditorium*

May 21, 2023 — Portland, OR at Keller Auditorium*

May 23, 2023 — Vancouver, BC at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

May 24, 2023 — Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater*

May 26, 2023 — San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 28, 2023 — Las Vegas, NV at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 30, 2023 — Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre

* = w/ RAYE

What Kali Uchis said about her new album

Speaking about her new album, Kali Uchis said:

“Love is the message. Red Moon in Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well.”

She added that her "body of work represents all levels of love — releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love." As per the artist, her album is best represented by the blood moon as many astrologers believe that it can "send your emotions into a spin."

Red Moon in Venus is set to be released via Geffen Records on March 3, and is currently available to pre-order and pre-save on streaming services.

