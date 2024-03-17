On Saturday, March 16, 2024, KCON Japan 2024 released the first lineup of its upcoming music festival, exciting fans with a small glimpse at the performing artists. The annual music festival is usually one of the most looked-forward-to events in the K-pop industry. Gathering several Korean artists, ranging from soloists to groups, the event is often scheduled in different places around the world.

This year, the music festival is expected to be held in Chiba, Japan, at the ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe. It is scheduled to roll out for three consecutive days, between May 10 to May 12, 2024. Given that the event has created a reputation for itself by bringing together the upcoming and iconic artists of the current industry, fans eagerly await the reveal of the artist lineup.

KCON Japan 2024's first artist lineup announcement already has fans hooked as Red Velvet, ZEROBASEONE, TWS, NCT Wish, and more are scheduled to perform their latest releases and iconic tracks.

KCON Japan 2024 reveals its first artists lineup, including ZEROBASEONE, Red Velvet, and more

KCON is an annual music convention that was kickstarted in 2012 through a collaboration between the media outlet Koreaboo and CJ ENM. The event is often conducted at several places around the world to bring K-pop to its diverse and worldwide fanbase. KCON has since grown into one of those music festivals that K-pop fans eagerly look forward to.

Several Korea-based artists gather to roll out exciting and grand performances, making it a one-of-a-kind experience. KCON Japan 2024, as per its title, is scheduled to be held in Japan, and the organization has revealed the first artist lineup. Two sets of lineups were released; one set partially revealed the artists who'll be performing at the M Countdown Stage at the ZOZO Marine Stadium on May 11, 2024. Here's the lineup for the same:

Red Velvet

ZEROBASEONE

TWS

INI

BOYNEXTDOOR

The other set gave a glimpse of artists who'll be performing on the last day, May 12, 2024, and the artists on the lineup include the following:

NCT WISH

CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa

Choi Ye Na

TEMPEST

JO1

ME:I

However, Japan isn't the only stop that KCON 2024 will be making. The event is expected to make stops in Hong Kong and Los Angeles. On March 30 and 31, 2024, the event will be held in Hong Kong, and after the dates in Japan, KCON 2024 will roll out in Los Angeles on July 26, 27, and 28. Moreover, the dates regarding its stops in Saudi Arabia and Europe are yet to be revealed.

The ticket purchases of KCON Japan 2024 are expected to be opened toward the end of March. The KCON EXPRESS PLUS ticket, which includes a whole itinerary of benefits, such as fast entrance into the venue, KCON YouTube channel membership, and a $13 Gift Card, goes on sale from March 18 to March 24, 2024.

While this is only available to netizens with a Mnet Plus membership, the official pre-sale for the ticket is held between March 25 to April 7, 2024. Another pre-sale for the KCON EXPRESS PLUS ticket will also be held between April 1 to April 7, 2024, and the final set of pre-sale tickets will be available between April 8 to 14, 2024.

However, since the tickets are sold through a lottery system, it works on a first-come-first-serve basis. People purchasing on later dates will fall under low priority. Regardless, fans have been thrilled about KCON Japan 2024 and they're excited to see what's in store for them this year.