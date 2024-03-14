SEVENTEEN becomes the first K-pop group to grace the Pyramid stage at the Glastonbury Festival, England in June 2024

The K-pop group SEVENTEEN has secured a spot in the lineup for another prestigious European festival!

On March 14, the Glastonbury Festival 2024 unveiled its lineup for the forthcoming event, with SEVENTEEN announced as one of the featured performers. This remarkable achievement marks the first time a K-pop group will grace the stage at the renowned Pyramid Stage.

The boy band's inclusion in the lineup was shared across Glastonbury Festival's social media platforms.

Scheduled to run from June 26 to 30, at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, England, the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts promises five days of music and entertainment.

SEVENTEEN becomes the first K-pop group to perform on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival

The 13-member K-pop sensation is set to captivate audiences on the festival's opening day and is expected to deliver a groundbreaking performance on the esteemed Pyramid Stage. The group is set to make history as they will become the first K-pop group to perform at the Glastonbury Festival.

An illustrious lineup for the festival includes acclaimed artists like Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain. Despite tickets for the event being sold out, fans in the U.K. have the opportunity to participate in a prize draw for 20 pairs of tickets, with proceeds benefiting organizations such as the British Red Cross, Oxfam, and War Child.

The Glastonbury Festival, renowned for its celebration of contemporary performing arts, encompasses a wide array of genres including music, dance, comedy, theatre, circus, and cabaret.

Over the years, the festival has hosted legendary performances from leading pop and rock artists, alongside emerging talents across various stages and performance areas. Its cultural significance extends beyond the music realm, with films and albums recorded on-site and extensive coverage in television and print media.

SEVENTEEN is also set to headline Lollapalooza Festival, Berlin in September

In addition to their Glastonbury debut, the H.O.T. group is all set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin 2024, scheduled for September 7 to 8 at the Olympiastadion & Olympiapark Berlin.

Sharing the bill with acclaimed artists like Martin Garrix, Burna Boy, and Sam Smith, SEVENTEEN continues to solidify its status as a global music phenomenon.

The group's invitation to perform at Glastonbury 2024 underscores the group's rising prominence on the global stage, as they join the ranks of other K-pop acts making waves in Western music festivals.

Following in the footsteps of BLACKPINK's historic headlining set at Coachella 2023, Source Music's LE SSERAFIM and KQ Entertainment's ATEEZ are set to make their Coachella debut next month.

With their upcoming encore concert tour Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again, kicking off at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on March 30 and 31, SEVENTEEN is set to embark on another exciting chapter in their remarkable journey, captivating audiences worldwide with their performances.