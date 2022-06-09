Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey ending explained - Did Warren Jeffs get caught and what happened to FLDS?

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, the highly arresting four-part documentary series chronicles the spine-chilling and alarming real-life story of Warren Jeffs, a sinister cult leader, and the cult FLDS (The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints). This June 8th (Wednesday), 2022, the series made its arrival exclusively on Netflix.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey delves deep into the heart-wrenching and hair-raising world of FLDS, a secret cult that practices polygamy to an extreme level and is led by Warren Jeffs.

Since its arrival, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey has been getting a lot of attention from viewers worldwide for bringing to light the brutal realities of the dreadful Warren Jeffs, who was known as the 'prophet' to the members of the cult, FLDS, whose monstrous practices were revealed in the series too.

Let's dig deep to find out what happened at the end of the four-part Netflix docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.

The ending of Netflix's Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey explained

How did Warren Jeffs get caught?

As shown in Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, Elissa Wall, a former member of the FLDS and married to Allen, another devoted member of the cult, was cast out by Warren Jeffs as she fell in love with another man named Lamont. After the incident, Elissa and Lamont ran away together from that wretched place to begin a new life.

After leaving, she was reportedly contacted by her sister Rebecca Wall, who left the cult earlier. Rebecca encouraged her to bring her story to the world to take down Warren Jeffs. Reportedly, Warren Jeffs facilitated her marriage to Allen when she was only 16 years of age against her will.

A still from Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Elissa reportedly went on to tell her story to Roger H. Hoole from Hoole & King law office, and from there, everything started to crumble down for Warren Jeffs. Soon after, Warren Jeffs was listed on the Most Wanted List.

Reportedly, when Warren's brother Seth Jeffs was arrested, he fled. But he couldn't keep up for long. On August 28th, 2006, Warren was found just outside Las Vegas, in the back seat of a car. Police reportedly arrested him that day on felony charges as he was an accomplice in the sexual assault of an underage girl.

What happened to the YFZ ranch, known as the Zion?

A still from Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

On April 4th, 2008, police surrounded the ranch, but unfortunately, they couldn't find much evidence as the cult members did not support this raid, which created a countrywide buzz.

However, on April 7th, 2008, Elissa Wall and Rebecca Wall reportedly went inside, under police protection, and after a long search, they discovered a secret room behind a set of curtains. Upon entering the room, they found a bed with white sheets, which did not feel right.

After that, they reportedly found a locker, and upon breaking the locker, they discovered all the records of all the sinister activities that had been taking place in the ranch and the FLDS community. What came into their hands was rattling and heartbreaking.

On top of his numerous crimes, Warren Jeffs sexually assaulted two minor girls, one 12 years of age and one 15 years of age. They reportedly found a recording that proves these incidents.

Another piece of evidence showed that he allegedly facilitated the marriage of 67 underage girls to older FLDS men. He was also reportedly married to 78 women, of which 24 were underage.

Where is the sinister cult leader now, and what happened to his cult FLDS?

A still from Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Reportedly, in 2011, Warren Jeffs received a life sentence in prison for his unthinkable crimes. He also got an extra twenty years on his sentence and received a fine of $10,000. He is currently 66 years of age and serving life in prison, reportedly at the Louise C. Powledge Unit in Palestine, Texas.

As for the FLDS community, most members communicated with Warren Jeffs in prison and still acted by his words. As shown in Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, they took notes on their visit to the prison and delivered Jeffs' words to the other members of the community. Even after his arrest, his grip on the FLDS community was firm as they still thought of him as the 'Prophet of God.'

Don't forget to watch the jaw-dropping docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, which is currently streaming on Netflix from June 6th, 2022.

