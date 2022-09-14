Ken Starr net worth: Fortune explored as prosecutor in Clinton Whitewater probe dies aged 76 

According to a statement issued by his family, former American Solicitor General Ken Starr passed away on September 13, 2022, at Baylor St Luke's medical center in Houston.
Starr, who was known for being the prosecutor whose criminal investigation led to the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton in 1998, was 76 and died due to surgery complications.
As per PR News Wire, Starr will be buried at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin. He is survived by his wife, Alice, and three kids.
As per BBC, one of Ken's children, Randall, issued a statement writing:
"We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving father and grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first."
Ken Starr's former colleague Mark Lanier told Politico that the former had been in the intensive care unit of the Houston hospital for around four months.
Ken Starr was behind unearthing the Monica Lewinsky incident
Born on July 21, 1946, Ken Starr was a native of Vernon, Texas. He was a student at Harding University and later attended George Washington University. He also graduated from Brown University and got his law degree from Duke University. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Starr's net worth at the time of his death was $3 million.
In 1994, Starr was recruited by the US Department of Justice to probe the 1980s land venture scam, Whitewater, that included Bill and Hillary Clinton.
The investigation lasted for five years, and Starr explored a series of fake property deals involving one of Clinton's associates, probed the matter of documents removal from Vincent Foster's office after his suicide, and most importantly, found evidence that Bill Clinton was s*xually involved with a former White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.
After bringing his affair to the limelight, Ken Starr filed a report with the US House of Representatives, stating that Bill Clinton had lied under oath and had disregarded the president's constitutional duty to implement laws. It led to Bill Clinton's impeachment by the United States House of Representatives in 1998.
In a 2018 CBS interview, Ken Starr revealed that he felt sorry for the pain endured by several people after Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky came into the limelight. He added that "it had to be done" and refused to apologize to her for the aftermath backlash.
After news of Starr's death went viral, Monica Lewinsky also took to her Twitter handle to share her views.
"As I’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about ken starr bring up complicated feelings… but of more importance, is that i imagine it’s a painful loss for those who love him."
In 2020, Starr was appointed to defend former president Donald Trump from his impeachment trial. During the trial, via Politico, Starr gave a memorable speech stating,
"We are living in what I think can aptly be described as the 'age of impeachment.'"
He also noted that 'presidential impeachment is hell.'
In 2016, Starr was forced to resign as President of Baylor University in Waco, Texas, after it was noted that the educational institution had not correctly handled the s*xual misconduct allegations involving its football team.
However, Starr continued to be a lawyer after he was forced out of the university. He taught constitutional law, wrote many books, and was a Fox News legal analyst.