Kendall and Kylie Jenner dress up as Sugar and Spice from Batman Forever for Halloween

Kendall and Kylie Jenner looked to Batman Forever for inspiration to dress up for this year’s Halloween. The two reality TV staples transformed into Sugar and Spice, respectively, and effectively set the social media space on fire. Both the characters are Two-Face's moles in the 1995 superhero movie.

Sugar, played by Drew Barrymore in the film, was described as Two-Face's so-called good angelic-like assistant. Her physical appearance comprised curly short blonde hair, a white corset bodysuit, stockings, and a fluffy white robe. She is more sweet than sinister.

Spice, on the other hand, was portrayed by Debi Mazar (Civil Wars and L.A. Law). Described as Two-Face's "bad" gothic-like assistant/girlfriend, her voice had a malevolent, seductive tone. She possessed a perverse sense of humor and was despicable.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner perfectly encapsulated Sugar and Spice in their Halloween looks

As for her signature physical appearance, Spice’s ensemble consisted of a black leather corset, fishnet stockings, shiny black latex heels, and long black leather gloves, giving her the appearance of a dominatrix. Her hair is brunette, complete with red highlights.

While Kendall Jenner was dressed as Sugar for the horror event, Kylie donned the look of Spice. The Kardashians stars took to their respective Instagram and TikTok accounts to share their almost-perfect looks. They also enacted a scene from Kendall’s favorite flick, Mean Girls.

The photos have since garnered over 4.7 million likes. While this was Kylie’s first look for this year, Kendall transformed into Marilyn Monroe and gave a throwback to the iconic “happy birthday mister president” line, photos of which she shared on Instagram.

Kendall’s Marilyn Monroe photos had the actress’ classic bleach blonde hair, black turtleneck, and an impersonation of her mannerisms. She wore the get-up to a party that she hosted in Los Angeles.

It might also be considered a nod to her elder sister Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala look. The American Horror Story actress donned Marilyn’s memorable “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress to the event.

Kendall also became DC’s famous superhero, Wonder Woman, in one of her outings. The other Kardashian-Jenner sisters also owned the online space in their Halloween looks.

Kim, on her part, spent this year’s Halloween with her daughter North West (10). They turned into Cher and Dionne from Clueless, a 1995 coming-of-age teen comedy film. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian teamed up with her husband, Travis Barker, to sport Beetlejuice costumes. While Kourtney was Lydia Deetz, Travis was Beetlejuice in a red tuxedo. Like Kendall, Kourtney also referenced one of Kim’s Met Gala looks for this year.

We are talking of Kim’s Met Gala 2013 ensemble when she was pregnant. Khloé Kardashian sparked a "blackfishing" controversy when she shared her Bratz doll costume with the public for Halloween 2023.

On the other hand, their momager (mom and manager) Kris Jenner did not sport anything for this year’s Halloween but shared a panel of images on Instagram related to memories of the events over the years.

Apart from them, Munch (Feelin’ U) crooner Ice Spice became the famous cartoon character Betty Boop to honor the occasion. On their part, celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went for Kill Bill-based looks.