"Kendrick Lamar saved TikTok" trends despite streaming platform thanking Trump for getting reinstated

Shortly after discontinuing its services in the U.S., TikTok announced on January 19, 2025, that it would restore access to its users. While the streaming platform thanked Donald Trump for reinstating its services, "Kendrick Lamar saved TikTok" began trending on the internet.

Multiple netizens took to X to add to the trending phrase, crediting Lamar with saving the streaming platform instead of the President-elect. Some internet users replaced Trump's name with Kendrick Lamar's in the original message posted by the video-hosting service:

"Can’t believe Kendrick Lamar brought back TikTok this is crazy🤣" an X user tweeted

A Lamar fan page, @kendricksociety, posted a tweet alleging that the streaming platform's CEO credited Lamar's track peekaboo for the app's revival:

"Mr. Chew (TikTok CEO) says that the swift actions to restore the app in the US were thanks to Kendrick Lamar viral hit 'peekaboo'. He also said to be looking forward to the Pulitzer Prize upcoming Superbowl Performance, 'Bing-bop-boom-boom-boom-bop-bam,'" he added.

The source or reason behind netizens crediting Kendrick Lamar for reinstating the app is not known at the moment. However, it appears to be a prank among internet users, given Lamar had nothing to do with the situation. Moreover, the streaming app, in a statement on X after its revival, mentioned:

"We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

The streaming app's original message on reinstation (Image via X/ @mattxiv)

The message also stated:

"It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

"We have to save it" — Trump comments on reinstating TikTok in the U.S.

As per a CBS report dated January 19, 2025, Congress moved to force the streaming app's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell off its stakes in the app or be banned from the U.S. in 2024.

The company's deadline to undertake the same was January 19, 2025, and there wasn't any sign of ByteDance selling its stakes. Additionally, on January 17, 2025, the Supreme Court said that the law passed in the context of the streaming platform didn't violate the First Amendment.

The Biden White House left the enforcement of the law to the Trump administration. On January 18, 2025, Trump told NBC News that he was considering extending the deadline for the law concerning the streaming app to come into effect. Moreover, a few hours before the streaming platform took away access of its services to Americans, Trump took to Truth Social and mentioned:

“I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.”

In a rally on January 19, 2025, the President-elect commented on reinstating the streaming platform and said:

"Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it,"

Commenting on the ban of the app in the U.S., Chinese ministry spokesperson Mao Ning mentioned that the app had been operative in the country for several years and was loved by the Americans as well, as per Reuters.

