Kenpachiro Satsuma dies at 76: Godzilla costume actor life explored

The world bids farewell to an iconic figure in Japanese monster movies, Kenpachiro Satsuma. Known for his portrayal of Godzilla during the Heisei era, whose real name was Yasuaki Maeda, passed away on December 16, 2023, at the age of 76.

His family announced his death on social media due to interstitial pneumonia. As fans think about his incredible life, let's take a closer look at the man who wore those monster suits and the impact he made on the entertainment industry.

As the news spreads around the world, people are sending in tributes to recognize Satsuma's huge role in the Godzilla franchise and how his legacy continues to influence the kaiju movie industry.

What is Kenpachiro Satsuma cause of death?

Kenpachiro Satsuma's unexpected death on December 16, 2023, was a real blow for fans everywhere. Succumbing to interstitial pneumonia, a condition he contracted in November, Satsuma's passing was shared by his family on social media, highlighting his remarkable portrayal of Godzilla and that he will be greatly missed.

Interstitial pneumonia is when the lung tissue around the air sacs gets all inflamed, making it harder to breathe and causing respiratory problems. This 76-year-old Japanese actor, famous for playing Godzilla, had to deal with this sickness and unfortunately couldn't beat it.

How old was Kenpachiro Satsuma when he played Godzilla?

Kenpachiro Satsuma started his journey as the man in the Godzilla suit when he was 37 years old in the movie Return of Godzilla back in 1984. He was born on May 27, 1947. Satsuma played Godzilla for more than ten years, and it all came to an end in the movie Godzilla vs. Destroyah in 1995.

Enduring the challenges of heavy suits, extreme temperatures, and avoiding explosive sets, Satsuma brought Godzilla to life. He made the monster look powerful, with expressive movements and a unique personality.

Kenpachiro Satsuma made a name for himself in the Godzilla movies of the Heisei era, which ran from 1984 to 1995. Not only did he rock it as Godzilla, but he also took on other creatures like Hedorah, Gigan, Pulgasari, and Yamata no Orochi.

What movies was Kenpachiro Satsuma in?

Kenpachiro Satsuma has been in a bunch of famous movies, making him a legend in the suit actor world. He's done way more than just play Godzilla, taking on some tough kaiju opponents.

(1972): Brought to life the bionic monstrosity Gigan, marking the beginning of his iconic roles in the Godzilla franchise.

(1973): Continued his portrayal of Gigan, contributing to the film's kaiju battles.

(1974): Ventured into diverse roles beyond kaiju cinema, showcasing his acting range.

(1979): Played the role of a vassal of the Koizumi clan, displaying versatility beyond monster portrayals.

(1984): Took on the titular role, returning Godzilla to the big screen in the Heisei era.

(1985): Contributed to the film as Pulgasari, showcasing his versatility in different monster roles.

(1989): Reprised his role as Godzilla in this franchise installment.

(1991): Continued his legacy as Godzilla, battling other iconic kaiju.

In the International version of Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995), they accidentally spelled his name wrong as Kenhachiro Satsuma in the extended credits.

Fans can check out Kenpachiro Satsuma's performances in the Heisei-era Godzilla movies.