Wеll-known singеr and musician Denny Laine passеd away on Dеcеmbеr 5, 2023, at thе agе of 79. Hе was struggling with intеrstitial lung disеasе for a long timе which lеd to his dеath, as pеr his wifе Elizabеth Hinеs. Clеvеland Clinic statеs that intеrstitial lung disеasе rеfеrs to any condition that lеads to inflammation and scarring in thе lungs. As per John Hopkins Medicine, it is a group of 100 chronic lung disorders.

Hines announced Denny Laine's death through Facebook via a lengthy statement. Recalling his last days, she wrote:

"I was at his bеdsidе, holding his hand as I playеd his favoritе Christmas songs for him. Hе's bееn singing Christmas songs thе past fеw wееks and I continuеd to play Christmas songs whilе hе's bееn in ICU on a vеntilator this past wееk."

Elizabeth continued by stating that while they did expect a recovery, the interstitial lung disease made Denny's lungs weak every day. She described her husband as "strong and brave," additionally expressing her gratitude to his fans, close friends, surgeons, doctors, specialists, physical therapists, and nurses at the Naples Hospital.

She concluded her post with:

"My world will never be the same. Denny was an amazingly wonderful person, so loving and sweet to me. He made my days colorful, fun and full of life-just like him. Thank you sweetie for loving me, for all the laughter, friendship, fun and for asking me to be your wife. I will love you forever."

Denny Laine contracted Covid last year

Denny Laine gained recognition over the years for his work in the music industry. However, he was also reportedly struggling with lung problems for a long time, after he reportedly contracted Covid-19 in 2022, as per Naples Daily News.

A charity concert called The Benefit Concert was organized for him near Los Angeles in November this year. The event witnessed the participation of Wings members like Denny Seiwell and Laurence Juber alongside other musicians.

Elizabeth Hines also launched a GoFundMe page this year for help with Denny's medical issues. The page aimed to collect $100,000, and donations worth $54,277 were made in total. She also said that Laine had to undergo various tests, X-rays, and scans alongside surgeries for a collapsed lung.

At the time, she revealed that Denny also contracted a bacterial infection in his blood:

"The doctors have explained once he's medically well, he will need several weeks of physical and occupational rehabilitation. Denny does not have medical insurance. The hospital has been working with us regarding this problem, but a rehabilitation center, along with the multiple lab work and specialists, will not."

As mentioned earlier, Denny Laine died after struggling with interstitial lung disease for a long time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, ILD is also known as diffuse parenchymal lung disease (DPLD) and damages the tissues between the small air sacs in the lungs and blood vessels around them.

Denny Laine gained recognition as a member of different bands

People magazine states that Denny Laine was popular among the public for his work with bands like The Moody Blues and Wings. He later pursued a successful career as a solo artist, helping him to accumulate a huge fanbase for himself.

The Moody Blues was formed in 1964 and they released around 16 albums until 2018. On the other hand, Wings remained active from 1971 to 1981 and their debut album, Wild Life, was released in 1971.

Laine eventually pursued a solo career in 1973 and his first album titled Ahh…Laine was released the same year. He continued to release more albums and the latest album, The Blue Musician, was released in 2008. He also released some compilation albums and made guest appearances in various songs by artists like Linda McCartney.