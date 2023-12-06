Who was Denny Laine married to? All about his wife and kids as Moody Blues co-founder dies aged 79

Popular musician and songwriter Denny Laine has tragically passed away at the of 79 after suffering from health complications. The family confirmed the news of Denny Laine’s death and stated that he died on December 5, 2023, after a long battle with health issues related to COVID-19.

Denny’s wife, Elizabeth Mele, said the musician had been suffering from after-COVID complications like interstitial lung disease, and several other lung infections, due to which he was in the ICU and on the ventilator for a week before his demise.

In her statement, she said:

“I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favourite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week. He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation centre and eventually home.”

She then thanked Denny Laine’s fans:

“Denny was so very thankful to all of you who sent him so much love, support and many kind words during these past few months of his health crisis-it brought him to tears. I thank you all for sending both of us love and support.”

Laine and Mele had tied the knot in July 2023. Mele announced the news of their marriage on Facebook and shared an image of the couple in a wedding dress on a beach. The couple resided in Florida before Denny tragically passed away.

Denny Laine was previously married to Jo Jo Laine

Denny Laine, born Brian Frederick Arthur Hines on October 29, 1944, was a popular English musician, who played with The Moody Bands from 1964 to 1966, and The Winfs from 1971 to 1981.

Laine grew up in Tyseley, England, and attended the Yardley Grammar School. Right from his school days, he was inclined to play the guitar.

Denny was married to Jo Jo Laine for a brief while, and the couple had a son and a daughter. Laine also had three other kids from his other relationships.

He gave his first performance as a musician when he was just 12 years old and went on to have a full-fledged career in music. Known for some great albums like Ahhh…Laine, Holly Days, Japanese Tears, Anyone Can Fly and singles like Say You Don’t Mind, Too Much in Love and Why Did You Come?, he received many awards and accolades for his work in music.

As the popular musician passed away, tributes continued to flood social media, as he was extremely popular amongst the masses for his music.

At the time of writing, the family has not revealed the funeral and memorial services details.