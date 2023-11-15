"Her bravery is truly commendable": Halsey issues statement on Palestine, addresses cowardice allegations in a powerful message

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Halsey, who is known for her vocal advocacy of Palestinian rights, did not speak up about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict until recently.

On Wednesday, November 15, she took to her Instagram stories and responded to the criticism surrounding her silence on the issue. Halsey said that she was trying to balance her motherhood and family life alongside playing the role of an activist on social media and otherwise.

“The global conversation has reached a level of volatility that I’m having a hard time navigating here [social media] AND offline,” Halsey said.

She also offered solidarity for all families in Palestine and said that they were “enduring far worse violence” than she earns hatred for raising her voice. The Bad at Love singer added that she was “making a series of sizeable donations to relief and support organizations” to help with the cause.

As soon as her Instagram stories became viral, her followers lauded her for issuing the long-awaited statement. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented in this regard under @PopBase’s post.

Here’s all you need to know about Halsey’s recent Instagram post on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Halsey took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to clear the air and address the criticism as to why she has remained silent for so long about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

She began by admitting that maybe it was “cowardice” not to have spoken out for a “great length of time” despite her “supremely vocal support of the Palestinian people the past few years.”

“I am, truthfully, exceptionally, anxious about navigating my responsibility as a career activist as it pertains to my daily life off of social media: Being the mother of a small child and a member of my community, in addition to the contribution of my greater voice and platform,” Halsey wrote on Instagram stories.

She then went on to clarify how, during her last tour, she was faced with “a volume of violent and threatening events,” the consequences of which were swatting off her residence and having snipers up in case of any troubles during all her summer 2023 concerts.

“After that happened, I made a conscious decision to protect my family from people who plan to enact violence towards me in disagreement of my opinions.”

However, she apologized that it no longer sat right with her to not vocalize her support for families “enduring far worse violence” just because her own family might be vulnerable as well.

She also mentioned how these families were caught between “the brawling hands of a militarized government [Israel] and a terrorist organization [Hamas],” and with each passing day, the matter was getting out of hand.

“I have no meaningful statement or excuse to make that could justify my weeks of silence…I deeply despise the culture of deflecting responsibility to save face…So, instead, I’m coming here to call it for what it is, admit my regret, and reaffirm my stance regarding the liberation of the Palestinian people.”

Halsey wrapped up her statement by saying her “politics are uncomplicated and remain unchanged” and that she was donating to relief funds and support organizations. She also openly condemned all parties inflicting violence on innocent civilians despite their race, ethnicity, and religion.

“The rise of Antisemitism and Islamoph*bia is undeniable. I stand against hate speech in all forms. I stand for freedom and the right to live safely,” she concluded.

Internet reacts to Halsey's statement

Here's how the netizens are showing support for Halsey and praising her statement on Instagram and response to her critics, despite facing backlash in the past:

The 29-year-old Nightmare songstress has been vocal about the #FreePalestine issue since 2021.

Meanwhile, as per Mashable, other celebrities like Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Madonna have used social media platforms to condemn the ongoing violence in Gaza and express solidarity with the victims of the Israel-Palestine conflict.