"Looks like an oil painting": Madonna’s new face at Grammys 2023 takes internet by storm 

Madonna briefly appeared on stage at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, when she introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their 'Unholy' appearance. Fans were left bewildered by her new look and her fans took to social media to share their confusion and pass comments on her new look.

Over the last year, there have been increasing amounts of concern over Madonna's changing appearance and her Grammys appearance sparked a chain of negative reactions among fans.

The Queen of Pop has won 7 Grammy awards and has been nominated 28 times for the golden gramophone in the her career.

Netizens react to Madonna's 'whole new face' with shock

The Twitterati took to their platform to joke about Madonna's 'Halloween' look.

The 64-year-old singer had a unique face on for the 2023 Grammys. She donned a white collared shirt and maxi skirt, and rocked a matching black blazer dress over it.

Layering a black tie beneath the blazer, she also wore fishnet gloves to complete the look. Her well-known edge materialized in the outfit in the form of fishnet stockings and purple platform heels.

Sarah Kennedy Ellis @saykay



Her face, however, is what caught the attention of the audience and viewers.

The 'Material Girl' singer bleached eyebrows and had slightly larger lips than what she had a few years ago. Her face was framed with tight braids along the sides of her face and the rest of her hair was slicked back.

Madonna's controversial speech and her future as a pop star

Plastic surgeons seem to have told Page Six that they believe she has had a facelift, nose job and pulled-back skin amongst other injections.

She began her speech by saying:

“Here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music: If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you’re definitely onto something.”

She continued her speech by saying:

"That’s where you make noise. I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there for forging a new paths and taking the heat from all of it. You need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed, you are seen, you are heard, and most of all, you are appreciated."

The pop star posted a short video on Instagram to showcase her outfit for those who missed the Grammys. In the comment section, Kim Petras seems to have written:

"I am beyond honored ! Thank you for everything you have done for the lgbtq community and thank you for being pure hope and light."

The pop star is all set to go on tour in the coming months. In an official press release, the Queen of Pop stated:

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."

Madonna set the course for her future a long time ago, but critics and fans are questioning if her catching up with current times is worth compromising her fantastic history.

