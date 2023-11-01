Harry Styles Net worth: Fortune explored as the singer named UK's richest under 30 for the second year in a row

Harry Styles is one of the most popular pop singers in the world currently, with his latest tour grossing over £500 million. Now, the singer has attained the rank of the richest young person in the UK, with an estimated value of £175 million, as reported on Times Now. This will be the second year the singer has attained that status.

Harry Styles' primary revenue comes from his music career, divided between his earnings from his time as a member of the hugely popular band One Direction and his own recently burgeoning solo career.

Harry Styles' wealth puts him as the richest member of the erstwhille One Direction, with the estimated value of the rest of the members standing at £60.4 million for Niall Horan, £40.9 million for Liam Payne, and £38.3 million for Zayn Malik.

Breaking down Harry Styles' fortune and revenue

While the figure of £175 million is an impressive fortune, the reality of that fortune, like all, is a little more complicated. A significant portion of that fortune of Harry Styles is invested in his real estate, with a New York apartment reportedly worth £7,132,903.80, as well as three London homes each reportedly worth £3, £8, and £4.175 million.

With that set aside, the primary revenue streams for the singer can be further broken down, starting with the One Direction revenue, which reportedly grossed £14,841,684.00 or more in 2023 alone. That puts Harry Styles' earnings from One Direction at approximately £3,293,500.00 in 2023.

Harry Styles also has a thriving solo career. His most recent tour, Love on Tour, grossed £500 million. While exactly how much of that went into the singer's purse is unknown, it is estimated to be around 70% of the total revenue, or an estimated £350 million.

Aside from his immediate music-related income, the singer-actor has a movie deal with Marvel, reportedly worth £82,226,200.00. This is in addition to his other acting roles, which included films like Dunkirk and Don't Worry Darling, the latter directed by his reported girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

Lastly, the As it Was singer also provides endorsements to several companies, including Apple, Gucci, and more. His monthly income is estimated to be £1 million.

The last factor in calculating a person's wealth in the UK is the cost of living and average taxes. The UK is currently going through a cost of living crisis, with the inflation rate at an average of 11.1 percent and over 1 million children living in poverty.

Combined with the rising living costs is the 45% tax applied by the UK government on high-net-worth individuals. With that in mind, a significant portion of Styles' earnings is likely tied up in taxes and costs of maintaining his standard of living, which makes the £175 million figure a reasonable estimation.