How old is Amani Aliyya? Married at First Sight star welcomes second child with husband Woody Randall 

Amani Aliyya first met her husband and beau, Woody Randall, on the set of Married at First Sight season 11. Ever since their burgeoning romance on the hit Lifetime show grabbed the audience's attention, they have been cast together in the limelight as an adorable couple from Married at First Sight. Now, after the end of their stint on the show, the two remain married with two children.

Amani was born in the United States on September 14, 1991, and reached stardom following her appearance on Married at First Sight. She is thirty-two years old and is a dedicated mother to her two children - her seventeen-month-old son, Reign, and her newborn, Rai Zahir Randall.

Amani's second pregnancy made headlines earlier this year when it was made known that she was expecting. Following her successful delivery, Amani has remarked on the fulfillment of having a wholesome family. As Amani continues to make the perfect home for herself and her children, she is constantly supported by her husband, Woody.

Amani Aliyya delivered her firstborn son Reign at her home

Famed Married at First Sight couple Amani and Woody welcomed their firstborn son Reign in June 2022. Reign was delivered during an intimate setting at the couple's home and was perfectly healthy, weighing six pounds and eight ounces at the time of birth. According to a report by People, Woody exclaimed his joy at having become a father:

'We're so excited. It’s all so surreal and still feels like a dream come true. He’s so precious,”

Amani's joy also knew no bounds since she was living up to her dream of becoming a mother. Speaking to the same report by People, Amani candidly expressed her intention behind delivering her firstborn at her home:

"We had an at-home delivery, so it was nice to create that energy ourselves, surrounded with each other and the birthing team. It was special and very intimate.”

Following the birth of their first child, the Married at First Sight couple recently hit the headlines again after giving birth to a second child, a son whom they have fondly named Rai Zahir Randall, on November 7, 2023. The name refers to a 'guardian angel.' Speaking on the living relationship between their sons Reign and Rai, the couple gloated in a report by Entertainment Tonight:

"We are super excited to have completed our family! We've been resting and enjoying our new family of four dynamic. Reign is totally obsessed with his baby brother. He gives Rai lots of hugs and kisses. He even tries to feed him his snacks. The moment Reign woke up Tuesday morning and met Rai was so sweet. He smiled really big and wanted to play with him. We can't wait to watch their relationship continue to grow!"

A quick look at Amani Aliyya's journey on Married at First Sight

Amani met her husband Woody on the eleventh season of Married at First Sight, which aired in 2020, and the two have remained together ever since. Following their tenure on the hit Lifetime show, the Married at First Sight alum couple are among a select few who have managed to remain married once the reality TV cameras have been turned off.

Amani and Woody rightfully deserve marital bliss, and the couple continue to shoulder the responsibility of raising two sons together. Ever since becoming fan favorites on the Lifetime show, the couple have remained loyal to each other.