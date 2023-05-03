MAFS season 16 episode 18 release date, air time, and plot

Married at First Sight (MAFS) season 16 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, one couple meets with experts to give their relationship another shot.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Things heat up--on the pole and in the bedroom--for a couple that was still hoping for a spark to ignite; others meet with friends and family for insights into whether their marriages can last."

Tune in on Wednesday, May 3, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime to watch the upcoming episode of MAFS.

Gina and Clint have a conversation about the future of their relationship in the upcoming episode of MAFS

In the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight season 16, titled What’s Our Safe Word?, the Nashville newlyweds continue their journey during the trial period of married life.

The decision is just around the corner, and the couples who are currently spending time getting to know one another will then decide whether they’ll continue on as a married couple or whether they’ll get divorced.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Gina and Clint, who haven’t been getting along too well, sat down to discuss their relationship with relationship experts. During the conversation, the MAFS season 16 cast members were asked what the problem was, and Clint stated that they don’t have the yearn to get romantic with each other.

Gina agreed with her husband and said that “Clint’s personality is like this sense of a bizarre energy.” She added that her husband has a crass sense of humor and that she almost feels “secondhand embarrassment” due to him sometimes.

She added:

"It sounds terrible to say but for me, you could be the one that everyone’s like, laughing at and you’re the life of the party but it’s not someone that you like, are attracted to."

The MAFS season 16 male cast member wondered where her observations were coming from and why, and wondered what Gina’s intent was with her words.

In his confessional, he added that he thought that she wanted to sideline him with “this crazy information”. He added that they were at the end of the journey, and all of a sudden she was like, “Clint’s this and Clint’s that.”

What happened previously on the show

In MAFS’s previous episode, titled Gatlinburg Getaway, viewers saw the couples continue their trip to the Great Smoky Mountains, where they took part in various adventurous activities with the intention of strengthening their bonds.

The episode saw Airris return to Nashville due to work and admit to missing Jasmine. Kirsten and Shaq discussed the problems in their relationship but couldn’t get on the same page as they continued to struggle with communication and compromise.

The MAFS season 16 episode also saw Gina getting upset after learning that one of her colleagues quit on her, followed by Clint trying to comfort her. The following day, Chris and Nicole went mini-golfing, but the latter’s competitive nature took the fun out of the activity.

