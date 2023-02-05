KFC’s Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps: Availability, price, varieties, and all you need to know

KFC has officially announced its new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps, which will be available at partnering outlets nationwide beginning February 6, 2023. The new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps will be available in two varieties: Spicy Slaw and Classic.

The Classic Chicken Wrap features a hand-breaded extra crispy tender, crunchy pickles, and creamy mayo, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla.

The Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap on the other hand includes an extra crispy tender smothered in a flavorful mix of the brand’s signature coleslaw, spicy sauce, and crispy pickles, wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is offering a deal where customers can purchase two wraps for a suggested price of $5 to mark the introduction of Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps. In addition to the 2 for $5 offer, customers can buy two Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps, a medium drink, and Secret Recipe Fries as part of a combo for $7.99.

Starting on February 6, 2023, customers can find Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps for a short period of time at participating KFC restaurants around the nation.

KFC recently introduced a $5 Pot Pies Deal

Kentucky Fried Chicken launches a new, limited-time $5 Pot Pies offer at participating locations across the US to welcome in the new year.

KFC's iconic Pot Pie is made fresh in restaurants all day, with chunks of the chain's famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas, and carrots, all baked in a savory sauce with a flaky, golden crust.

The bargain includes pot pies, which may be ordered a la carte for a suggested price of $5 apiece or a combo for $7.99, including one pot pie, a side of mashed potatoes and gravy, and a medium drink.

Since they were first released in 1995, Chicken Pot Pies have been providing customers with hearty flavors for almost 30 years.

Participating Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants around the country are currently offering the $5 pot pie offer with limited availability.

The first Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise opened in Utah

KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) is a fried chicken-only American fast food restaurant brand with its corporate headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky. Colonel Harland Sanders (1890-1980) founded Kentucky Fried Chicken as a roadside eatery in Corbin, Kentucky, during the Great Depression. Sanders oversaw the possibilities of restaurant franchising and created the first Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise in Utah in 1952.

In terms of sales, it is the second-largest restaurant chain in the world (after McDonald's), with over 22,621 locations across 150 countries. The restaurant chain is owned by Yum! Brands, which also owns Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

