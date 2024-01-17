Killer Soup ending explained: Swathi's perfect recipe for betrayal

Killer Soup is a Netflix series based around Swathi, an aspiring chef who dreams of opening her own restaurant, and Umesh, her romantic partner. Their story unfolds as they engage in an affair behind Swathi's husband's back. Furthermore, Swathi gets involved in a series of crimes, including the accidental homicide of her husband. All of this is done to pursue her ambition of opening her restaurant.

At the end of the series, Swathi's dream restaurant, Diament de Mainjur, becomes a reality. Despite lacking culinary prowess, she appoints Mehrunisa as her head chef, relying on her expertise. Meanwhile, the police inspector, Hassan, continues his investigation but faces obstacles, including his impending retirement.

What happened at the end of Killer Soup?

The series finale reveals several key plot points: Apeksha, who was blackmailing Swathi and Umesh, is accidentally shot by her own father, Arvind. It is also revealed that Apeksha is not Arvind's biological daughter. Apeksha's real father is revealed to be Charles Lucas, Arvind's henchman, who was in a relationship with Apeksha's mother.

The series concludes with a tense scene where Swathi prepares a fatal soup for Umesh. As the situation escalates, Umesh admits his role in the crimes at a party. The revelation, in turn, led to a chaotic showdown with the police. Thereafter, Swathi attempts to flee but ultimately chooses to jump off a cliff.

Notably, Swathi's act mirrors the fate of Thupalli, a character whose ghost had been haunting Inspector Hassan throughout the series. However, in a twist, Swathi is shown to survive her fall. Therefore, the ambiguous ending leaves some questions unanswered and opens the possibility of a sequel.

How many episodes are there in Killer Soup?

A still from the show. (Image via Netflix)

There are a total of eight episodes in the new Netflix series. The time span of each episode of the show ranges from 43 minutes to 59 minutes.

Who stars in Killer Soup?

The main cast of the Netflix series is as follows:

1) Konkona Sen Sharma plays Swathi Shetty, the protagonist of the story.

2) Manoj Bajpayee plays a double role as Prabhakar Shetty and Umesh Pillai. As Prabhakar, he portrays the role of Swathi's husband, whereas as Umesh, he portrays Swathi's lover.

3) Sayaji Shinde plays Arvind, Prabhakar’s older brother.

4) Nassar plays the role of Hassan, a senior police inspector.

5) Kani Kusruti plays the role of Kirtima, who is Prabhakar's assistant and secret lover.

6) Anula Navleke plays the role of Appu, Arvind’s daughter.

7) Anbu Thasan plays the role of Thupalli, Hassan's subordinate.

Is Killer Soup based on a true story?

The Netflix series is loosely based on a real-life incident. The series draws inspiration from a 2017 murder case that occurred in Telangana, India. In this case, a woman, along with her lover, killed her husband. To conceal the crime, they burned the husband's body. Moreover, the lover underwent plastic surgery to impersonate the deceased husband.

The plan, however, unraveled when the lover refused to eat mutton soup. This aroused suspicion and led to their arrest because the refusal to eat the soup was uncharacteristic of the dead husband.

The series takes creative liberties with this real-life story. For instance, in Killer Soup, the characters and the narrative are fictionalized. Additionally, certain elements are employed in a more comical and satirical manner. The show also incorporates a story about the character Swathi's ambition to become a chef and her complicated relationship dynamics.

While the series is inspired by true events, it is not a direct adaptation and includes a blend of mystery and dark comedy.

Killer Soup is available to watch on Netflix.