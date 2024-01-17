Where was Killer Soup shot? All locations explored

Netflix's Killer Soup takes place in the fictional village of Mainjur in South India. The stunning backdrop of Kerala, one of India's most picturesque locales, was chosen as the filming location for the fictional setting.

Killer Soup is an Indian comedy thriller drama series created by Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, Harshad Nalawade, and Abhishek Chaubey. The show centers on Swathi Shetty, an amateur but ambitious chef who hopes to open her restaurant someday so she can finally serve her delicious paya soup to the world.

The eight-episode series is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the talented creator and director of acclaimed films such as Ishqiya, Udta Punjab, and Sonchiriya, among others. The series showcases the dynamic duo of Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, sharing the screen for the very first time.

Netflix's Killer Soup locations explored

The filming for the series took place mainly in Munnar, a picturesque hill station situated along the beautiful Malabar Coast.

Kerala, India

The majority of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer crime thriller key scenes were filmed in Kerala, an Indian state on the country's Malabar Coast. In particular, the production crew took over Munnar, a renowned honeymoon destination located in Kerala's Idukki district, for several crucial scene shoots for the series.

Talking to Telegraph India about the setting in South India instead of a city like Mumbai, Konkona Sen said,

"Your character (turns to Sayaji), the kind of business mogul that he is, he cannot exist in Bombay. He is a big guy in this small city called Mainjur. The clout that he has, the kind of person he is.. even in the production design, It’s all there in those little details. And that is also part of the culture of this larger-than-life kind of a persona."

Is Killer Soup worth watching? Plot explored

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma are exceptional actors. And if they are teaming up, there's no doubt that it's going to be worth a watch. The fact that the series is based on real-life events adds to the excitement of this series.

The trailer of the Netflix web series showcased how the compelling plot was developed by drawing inspiration from actual occurrences based on the following "very very real headlines":

Man kills sisters by serving them soup - This took place in Maharashtra

Wife kills husband after poisoning his favorite soup - This took place in Brisbane

Tempted with soup, killed because of an extramarital affair - This took place in Lebanon

Woman kills husband with poisoned soup at the request of an online scammer - This took place in Massachusetts

The protagonist of Killer Soup, Swati Shetty, played by Konkana Sen Sharma, is a talentless but ambitious home cook. Manoj Bajpayee's character Umesh Pillai, who bears a striking resemblance to Swati's husband Prabhakar, is the object of Swati's affection. A plan is hatched by her and Umesh to kill Prabhakar and replace him with Umesh.

The Indian Hindi language black comedy crime thriller series, Killer Soup was released on 11 January 2024 on Netflix.