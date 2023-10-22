Killers of the Flower Moon: Are there any surviving descendants of the Osage Tribe?

The film Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese adapts David Grann's non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. The book probes the 1920s murders of many Osage people in Oklahoma. The story delves into themes of greed, wealth, conspiracy, and racism, as well as the FBI's early days.

Mollie and Ernest Burkhart, played by Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio respectively, are key characters in both the book and the film. They lived in Oklahoma when the murders happened. Mollie is Osage, whereas Ernest is white. Mollie's sister, one of the murder victims, becomes central to the conspiracy aimed at killing wealthy Osage individuals.

After watching the movie, the question that bothers many is: Are there any surviving descendants of this race that grappled with brutal atrocities? The answer is yes.

The Osage Nation has been proactive in adapting to changing circumstances. They have utilized non-Native tools like federal treaties and constitutional government to meet their unique needs. In 2006, the Osage Nation even created a new constitution that has enabled them to govern themselves more effectively.

Killers of the Flower Moon: How did the Osage Tribe preserve its legacy?

A still from Killers of the Flower Moon (Image via Apple TV+)

Oil discovery in the 1890s made the Osage people incredibly wealthy. This wealth attracted white settlers' greed, leading to a murder spree. At least 60 wealthy Osage individuals died.

Many victims of the 1921 homicidal wave were members of the same family. For instance, people found Anna Brown and her cousin Charles Whitehorn dead on the same day. Someone poisoned Brown's mother, Lizzie Kyle, two months later. These murders caused widespread panic and were labeled "reign of terror."

The Osage Tribal Council suspected William K. Hale, a local white cattleman played by Robert Di Nero in the movie, as the mastermind. Local police couldn't solve the cases, so the Osage Tribal Council asked for federal help.

In transition to the present day, they have created a writing system, offered classes in public schools, and even experimented with digital platforms like virtual reality to keep the language alive. The Osage Nation has strategically used its relationships with the federal government to hold it accountable for treaty promises.

They took over a long-neglected Indian Health Service facility and transformed it into the Wahzhazhi Health Center. Furthermore, they have invested in new equipment and services, aiming to provide quality healthcare to their community.

This has included leveraging federal courts, the FBI, and legislation to protect their rights and resources. Thus, the Osage Nation is a community that has survived a traumatic past and strategically adapted and grown to secure a vibrant future.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Did the Osage Tribe get justice?

The Bureau of Investigation, now the FBI, started an undercover probe. Mollie Kyle's confession to her priest about suspected poisoning cracked the case open. Furthermore, investigators found that Hale planned the murders to inherit Osage's wealth through his nephew, Mollie's husband. Courts sentenced Hale and two others to life, but many cases remain unsolved.

In 2011, the U.S. government paid the Osage Nation $380 million in a settlement. They also promised better asset management. Yet, 26% of Osage headrights still belong to non-Osage people. These events significantly influenced U.S. law enforcement methods, including undercover operations and informant use. The Osage murders still affect the Osage Nation's lives and finances today.

All in all, the Osage Tribe's initiatives in governance, healthcare, language preservation, and land reclamation are a testament to their resilience and vision.