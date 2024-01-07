King Thanos to reportedly be the main villain in Avengers 5 

King Thanos is reportedly poised to be the main antagonist in the upcoming Avengers 5. The news is based on recent reports by Comic Book Cast and fan theories circulating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) community. Consequently, in the wake of the multiverse saga, this development marks a significant shift in the narrative trajectory of the MCU.

The intriguing aspect of King Thanos stepping into the villain role is how it ties into the larger multiverse narrative that Marvel has been exploring. Reports by CBC suggest that this narrative move will showcase an alternate reality. In it, Thanos will emerge victorious in the Endgame event and, subsequently, manages to exert his dominion over various timelines and universes.

Exploring the possibility of King Thanos as the new villain in Avengers 5

The introduction of King Thanos in Avengers 5 could potentially align with the ongoing themes of multiverse incursions and the struggle to maintain the integrity of the 'sacred timeline.' This approach not only breathes new life into Thanos' character but also cleverly loops back to the Infinity Saga. Therefore, it provides a sense of continuity and nostalgia for long-time fans.

Additionally, this plot direction opens the door for various creative possibilities. According to speculations, King Thanos may have aligned with certain versions of Kang the Conqueror. As a result, this alliance could explain the blend of strategies and resources at King Thanos' disposal. The alliance, in turn, could make him a more formidable opponent than before.

Furthermore, there's speculation about an 'incursion Avengers' team led by King Thanos. The team will reportedly feature alternate versions of well-known characters like Iron Man and Mordo. Such developments would not only heighten the stakes of the narrative but also offer a fresh perspective on established characters.

"The fans are passionate" - Colman Domingo addresses the rumors of replacing Jonathan Majors' Kang in Avengers 5

Recently, there have been rumors about actor Colman Domingo replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in MCU. The news comes as Jonathan Majors, the actor who portrayed Kang, received a pink slip from Marvel Studios on December 18, 2023, due to a guilty verdict in a high-profile domestic violence trial.

Despite Majors' departure, Kang the Conqueror is still expected to remain a key character in the upcoming Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars, concluding the MCU's Multiversal Saga. Amidst these developments, Colman Domingo's name emerged as a potential replacement for Majors.

Domingo, known for his roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and Rustin, commented on these rumors during his promotional tour for The Color Purple. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Domingo expressed uncertainty about the validity of these talks as he hadn't received any confirmation from his team. Although he acknowledged the positive reception from fans, he didn't provide a certain answer.

Domingo said:

"I don't know, I'm always looking at what I have to do right now... I know there's talk and conversations around, and I don't know how much is true. I don't even get that from my team, I can't tell if it's true or not..."

He further stated:

"The fans are passionate. Somehow my name is out there in the world [and] I like the idea of just having your name called and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing."

The prospect of King Thanos being the main antagonist in Avengers 5 is an exciting development for the MCU. It promises a blend of high-stakes challenges and ensures that the Avengers' saga continues to evolve in unexpected and thrilling ways.