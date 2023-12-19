Will Dr Doom replace Kang in Avengers 5? Jonathan Majors controversy and potential new cast explored

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is no stranger to unexpected twists, and now there's a buzz going on about Jonathan Majors, the actor who's supposed to play Kang the Conqueror in Avengers 5. Majors was supposed to be the next big villain after Avengers: End Game, but the actor's legal troubles have thrown a wrench into Marvel Studios' plans.

However, it's all a big mystery, along with what's going on with Avengers 5 and the possibility of Doctor Doom showing up. Marvel fans can keep up with all the updates and rumors on different platforms, getting into the drama as it unfolds. It's an exciting time for MCU fans, who can't wait for some official announcements.

In an unexpected twist, a report from Variety in 2023 spilled the beans that Marvel bigwigs were thinking about swapping Jonathan Majors' Kang for Doctor Doom. Thus, now there's a lot of uncertainty about what will happen with Kang and who might replace him.

Will Doctor Doom replace Kang? YouTube video sheds light on the Jonathan Majors controversy

In a recent YouTube video by YellowFlash 2, the creator talks about the tough times Disney is going through. He mentions how they lost the copyright for Steamboat Willie, their movies aren't doing that great, and even the Marvel Brand is going downhill.

The attention then turns to Jonathan Majors, who is supposed to be a big player as the villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, Majors' has had some legal troubles, including being found guilty of assault and harassment, which has made his future in the MCU pretty uncertain.

(L) Doctor Doom may replace (R) Kang in Avengers 5 (Images via MCU and Marvel Database)

YellowFlash 2 thinks that Kang, played by Majors, could be ditched from the MCU, and they might even bring in Doctor Doom instead. The video dives into what this could mean for Marvel's Phase Five and Six, wondering if they'll stick with Majors or go with a whole new approach.

The host suggests that Marvel might consider picking Dr. Doom as a replacement, highlighting how important the character could be in future storylines like Secret Wars. It predicts big changes in the MCU, and fans are left wondering how Marvel will handle Majors' legal issues.

Is Dr Doom a Kang variant? More about Avengers 5's main villain

With all the rumors going around, there's been a lot of talk among MCU fans about a possible link between Doctor Doom and Kang in Avengers 5. Some people think that when Doctor Doom joins the MCU in The Fantastic Four in 2025, he might take on a big role that was initially meant for Kang.

As Marvel dives into multiversal storylines, fans are getting super curious about the intriguing connection between Doctor Doom and Kang. Apparently, in a report from November 2023, Marvel Studios thought about swapping out Kang with Doctor Doom due to some legal issues Jonathan Majors was facing.

Some theories suggest that Doom could be a Kang variant in the Avengers: Secret Wars, although there could be some challenges with that plot twist. According to IMDb, Doctor Doom might show up as an ally in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Fans react to Marvel removing Kang and replacing him with Doctor Doom: Theories and speculations

Fans discuss the title for Avengers 5 and possible plots (Image via Twitter)

The Marvel fandom, known for its frenzy and speculation, is abuzz with reaction to Kang's possible elimination and Doctor Doom's arrival. Theories are swirling about its influence on the next film, Avengers 5 (previously known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty).

Fans are also breaking down the whole incident involving Jonathan Majors' legal troubles and how it might affect Kang's storyline. They've got all sorts of different thoughts on what could happen if they bring in Doctor Doom.

The MCU community has had a blast discussing and eagerly waiting for the exciting plot twists.

The adventure keeps going with excitement, theories, and keeping a close watch on what's happening in Avengers 5.