Will Abraxas be in the upcoming Fantastic Four 2025? Explained

A fresh incarnation of the Fantastic Four will be introduced by the MCU as part of their Multiverse Saga soon. As Sportskeeda has previously reported, Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman also shared some details regarding the film. According to Shakman, filming remains slated to start in 2024. The film had also recently made the news for casting Pedro Pascal as Mr Fantastic aka Reed Richards.

The movie itself is planned to be released on May 2, 2025. As the MCU grows, additional chances present themselves for introducing more Marvel Comics personalities onto the screen and one such character who is rumored to be introduced in Marvel's favorite superhero family's standalone film is Arbaxas. An entity with unfathomable power who is as old as the universe itself.

Who exactly is the Fantastic Four villain Abraxas

The majority of Abraxas' appearances are as The F4's main adversary. He made his debut in Fantastic Four Annual #2001. Born from the center of Eternity, Abraxas was a malevolent cosmic being that stood in opposition to the act of creation itself. He aimed to put an end to the Multiverse because he saw immaculateness in emptiness.

Originally, Eternity tried to stop the creation and spread of this deadly cosmic monster known as Abraxas, so she created the formidable Devourer of Worlds, Galactus. But after Mainstream Marvel's Galactus perished, Abraxas was born and quickly started slicing through several parallel universes, unleashing his terror on each version of Galactus he met.

Abraxas lured the Fantastic Four to look for the Ultimate Nullifier by tantalizing them with his imminent arrival. Abraxas materialized out of nowhere and took the Ultimate Nullifier from the Four after they had discovered it.

After all seemed lost, in Fantastic Four (Vol. 3) #49, Franklin Richards, Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman's son used his cosmic abilities to reassemble Galactus and thus dispose of Abraxas, exhausting his own omega-level mutant powers forever.

How powerful is Abraxas

As previously mentioned, Abraxas is a strong intelligence that has taken on human form and is the personification of the multiverse's demise. Since Abraxas is the antithesis of Eternity, he is a comparable cosmic being who has the ability to change reality to suit his desires.

Because of his infinite abilities, the F4 villain is outside the realm of human comprehension. The Nullifier had to be used to recreate the universe from scratch and destroy all of reality before even the Four could vanquish this cosmic entity. How a deity with such omnipotence could be dead is a mystery.

The MCU will see a whole new level of power scaling if this entity decides to be a foe of the Four in their upcoming flick. Till now, all the villains fans have witnessed in the MCU have been nowhere close to the power levels Abraxas boasts. It will surely be entertaining, to say the least, to see how Marvel tackles this omnipotent being.

Fantastic Four: Will Abraxas be in the movie? Everything we know so far

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige first revealed the impending Fantastic Four movie back in 2019. John Watts, the filmmaker of Spider-Man: No Way Home, was announced to direct the movie. However, following the release of Spiderman: No Way Home, Watts left, and Matt Shakman from WandaVision took the role of directing the film.

On November 17, 2023, further information regarding the upcoming movie—specifically, Mr. Fantastic's casting—was revealed. Reports state that Pedro Pascal is in negotiations with Marvel Studios to play Reed Richards in the next Fantastic Four revival.

As Sportskeeda had previously reported, insiders close to casting talks have verified that the arrangement is almost done, even though Marvel has not officially confirmed the news.

The news about which villain the four will face remains a mystery as of yet. While fans may have to wait for more announcements about the live-action revival of this fan-favorite superhero team, Abraxas will surely be a super fun character to explore in the film. Fantastic Four is currently scheduled for release on May 2, 2025.