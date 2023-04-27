Fantastic Four: New MCU rumor reveals the actor in talks for Galactus

MCU’s Fantastic Four has begun its casting, and several credible sources have claimed that Marvel has already offered the role of Reed Richards to Adam Driver. The likes of Vanessa Kirby and Jodie Comer are also in contention for the role of Sue Storm, but nothing has been confirmed about them. Now, a new rumor suggests that Marvel is about to cast Galactus as well.

According to past reports, Fantastic Four will feature Galactus and Silver Surfer, but they aren’t confirmed to be the main villains. They will have smaller appearances setting up their future in the MCU. But the actor who could end up playing Galactus may have already been revealed!

Is Antonio Banderas going to play Galactus in Fantastic Four?

MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH Good morning.



Antonio Banderas is in talks to play Galactus in Fantastic Four Good morning.Antonio Banderas is in talks to play Galactus in Fantastic Four https://t.co/jMUWKRTRM1

Twitter scooper MyTimeToShineHello has had a good track record with their scoops, and the latest tease suggests that Antonio Banderas is in talks to play Galactus in Fantastic Four. Banderas is best known for his portrayal of Zorro in 1998’s The Mask of Zorro and 2005’s The Legend of Zorro. He has also starred in several other action movies, including Uncharted and The Expendables 3, among others.

His recent success came with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and he almost ended up playing Mr. Sinister in The New Mutants. However, that role was canceled and he could now be in contention for an even bigger role as Marvel villain, Galactus.

Antonio Banderas as Galactus (Image via Marvel)

The casting hasn’t yet been confirmed, and this rumor needs to be taken with a grain of salt. But keeping MyTimeToShineHello’s past track record in mind, it’s quite likely that this Galactus casting rumor could turn out to be true.

Marvel is known for their odd-ball castings as they rarely pick actors that are fancast for a role. So Antonio Banderas' casting as Galactus totally fits that case. He is also a well-established name in the industry, whose skills could work out pretty well for Galactus. His take on Marvel's biggest villain could be unique and very different from what many fans might be expecting.

What we know about Fantastic Four so far

Matt Shakman returns to the MCU (Image via Marvel)

Initially, Fantastic Four was scheduled to arrive on November 8, 2024, with MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts taking on the project. However, he left the film, and further delays pushed its release to 2025. Ian Springer and Jeff Kaplan, who wrote the previous draft of the film, have also been let go.

WandaVision director Matt Shakman has now taken on directorial duties for the film, and earlier this month, The Wrap reported that Avatar 2 writer Josh Friedman has been hired to pen the script of MCU’s Fantastic Four.

As for the casting, none of the other characters have been officially cast yet, but we could be getting confirmation on Adam Driver’s casting as Reed Richards, Antonio Banderas’ casting as Galactus, and either Vanessa Kirby or Jodie Comer’s casting as Sue Storm very soon as the film has moved into its pre-production stage.

Fantastic Four is set to release on February 14, 2025.

Poll : 0 votes