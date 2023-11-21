WandaVision deleted scene surfaces after three years to finally reveal Jimmy Woo's missing witness

On November 28, 2023, the 4K Ultra HD Steelbook and Blu-ray Steelbook WandaVision Collector's Edition will be available. It will feature deleted moments from the program. Ankle Bracelet, one of these deleted sequences, explains a mystery that remained unsolved even after the conclusion of Marvel's WandaVision in 2021.

This significant mystery is, of course, the identity of the person FBI Agent Jimmy Woo was searching for when he discovered Wanda Maximoff's Hex at Westview. Jimmy was looking for a witness who disappeared from the Witness Protection Program, as we found out in the episode, and now their identity has finally been revealed.

WandaVision’s missing witness is Ralph Bohner

Jimmy Woo (played by Randall Park) has finished his inquiry into the supernatural happenings in Westview in this exclusive deleted scene called Ankle Bracelet. The sole reason Agent Woo was at Westview was to locate a witness who had vanished from the Witness Protection Program.

He then informs another agent that their missing witness has to be found so he may provide a statement in court. Now that things are back to normal, according to Woo, it should be simpler to identify the witness.

Soon after, as the agents exit the scene, a man with an ankle monitor is seen running toward a fire truck and getting rid of the Ankle bracelet. Fans learn that Ralph Bohner (portrayed by Evan Peters) was the absent witness, supporting a long-standing fan theory.

In WandaVision's finale, it came to light that Bohner was actually Agatha Harkness's puppet. He was tricked into taking on the persona of Wanda Maximoff's dead brother, Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver.

Unluckily for Marvel fans, it turned out that Peters was not portraying a Quicksilver variant that had been taken from the Multiverse. The Head writer for WandaVision, Jac Schaeffer, has already commented on the casting choice in an exclusive with IGN:

“But more than that, it was really about what was happening in Wanda's head and the idea that someone could show up and not look like her brother and that she would accept it. What's going on with her in terms of her denial, her self-doubt, and her disorientation that Agatha could trick her in this way?

"We wanted to feel that very viscerally and it seemed like an incredible opportunity for the audience to feel it too with this meta-level of casting, with all of their associations to Evan in this other space. The idea of doing it with just any other actor, I'm like, ‘That's not going to land.’ That's not going to have the same thrill, and craziness, and questions, and be as disorienting, and so that was so much of what it was about for us.”

Bohner reportedly has a role in the upcoming Wonder Man; if so, he may be related to Trevor Slattery or another of the show's Hollywood-based heroes.

Furthermore, Evan Peters is also rumored to reprise his role as Quicksilver in the upcoming Deadpool 3. The fact that "Ralph Bohner" was the name assigned to him to conceal his identity begs the question of whether he despised the persona.

Fans worldwide may watch WandaVision on Disney+. On November 28, WandaVision will also be available as a Collector's Edition on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook and Blu-ray Steelbook.