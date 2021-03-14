Kirk Franklin issues an apology, after son, Kerrion releases audio of him shouting expletives at his son

Kirk Franklin released an apology video explaining the background and details of a video where he uses expletives towards his son.
In the apology, Kirk Franklin explains that his son is 33 and they had a poor relationship up until this point. He explained that his son only recorded that specific part to make his father look bad. Kirk Franklin said that the family therapist was on the line and that his son had been very disrespectful beforehand.
Related: Triple H on his relationship with Vince McMahon; reveals how family business is difficult
Kirk Franklin clarifies that they’re all trying to work things out with help from the therapist.
The original video itself starts in the middle of an argument between Kirk Franklin and his son Kerrion. Kirk Franklin is the first one to speak in the video, but it’s clear that he’s responding to something his son said.
The video starts with Kirk Franklin saying:
“Okay, if you think I’m (Inaudible) let me say it like this: When yo’ b**** ass starts (inaudible) disrespectful, you need to get yo’ skinny mother f***ing ass back out the god damn way. Before I put my foot in yo ass--”
Kerrion interrupts and tells his father, “I dare you” multiple times, and to “shut the f*** up.”
This is the text that came with the original Instagram post:
“This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this. If I have any issues it’s because Of this type of treatment that ii deal with behind closed doors. Hanging up in my face, No apology, no compassion, no effort. Stop telling me to go home to my family I don’t even know where they live. I don’t think I’ll ever trust my father to be alone around him ever again. I didn’t want to do this. I probably won’t release the entire recording because it’s too embarrassing that Im even dealing with this. No matter what ppl think I pray my dad deals with his deep hatred toward me. I don’t feel safe around him at all. This recording is recent it is not from 2018 just to clarify. Im going to learn from these experiences, live my life in peace and make beautiful art.”
The video ends with a beep and Kerrion recording an audio recording.
Related: Stacey Dash's apology backfires as Twitter savagely roasts her with memes
Related: Salt Bae memes trend online after a video of him feeding a lady in front of her boyfriend goes viral
The video of Kirk Franklin and his son has divided the internet, but there seems to be an agreement that this video shouldn’t have been seen by the public at all
It has been pointed out that Kirk Franklin was wrong for saying anything close to that about his son. Regardless of the situation, they feel a relationship with this much hostility ought not to continue.
Then there is the group that states Kerrion shouldn't act this way at all and that he set a trap for his father. Kerrion seemed disrespectful, and then he started recording to get his father's reaction.
Throughout the groups, there appears to be a general consensus that such information should remain private. There was a feeling among users that this was a personal issue between father and son.
To be fair, this is really a family matter that can be handled by family. Several comments criticized Kerrion for releasing the video to the public when he was old enough not to need immediate help.
This will hopefully end things between them publicly, because in many states recording someone without their consent is illegal. The consequences of another unexpected audio release may include the involvement of a legal team, which will only hurt the relationship between them further.
Related: "I was a big piece of sh*t": Destery Smith responds to allegations of grooming and pedophilia
Related: "TikTok protecting predators yet again": James Charles' alleged victim gets his TikTok account banned