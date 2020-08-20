Triple H on his relationship with Vince McMahon; reveals how family business is difficult

WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development and Senior Producer of NXT, Triple H recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss various things. On being asked about his relationship with WWE Chairman and his father-in-law Vince McMahon, Triple H had the following to say.

"I would imagine our relationship as unique. If you ever read any books on it or anything, family business is difficult. You don't walk away from it. You don't leave the office or hang up the phone or leave the table and just be done with it. It's 24/7 and it effects everything. It's very unique and very difficult and there's a lot of factors. How you react in business to each other is difficult because you're family and naturally, you treat your family different than everyone else. There's just so many components to it."

He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul! pic.twitter.com/ucsz3Cj69b — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2020

Triple H further spoke about the passion that they all share for the business which makes it wonderful because they are all working for the same cause of growing WWE to the next level.

"At the same point in time that it's difficult, it's also wonderful and we all share the same passion for doing this and that it's the greatest form of entertainment. Our passion about doing this and growing it for the next generation, whether that be my kids or anybody else, you just want it to continue and we're all hell-bent on doing that. So, while it's difficult, you're all working for the same cause and you know that." (h/t WrestlingInc)

During the podcast, Triple H also discussed about how he handles his arguments with Vince McMahon.

Triple H in WWE recently

Triple H wrestled his last match for WWE last year at WrestleMania 35 where he defeated soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Batista. The Animal announced his retirement from in-ring competition after that match. As for Triple H, he has mentioned that at this point, he has no desire to get back in the ring. At the same time, he has kept the doors open stating that if the situation demands, he would step in.

Triple H is currently focused on WWE's global expansion and works hard towards WWE's Black and Gold brand, NXT. This weekend, NXT will present the thirtieth edition of its TakeOver PPV, NXT TakeOver XXX. Triple H has been applauded for his work in NXT, with the brand consistently performing at the top level and producing more and more future stars for WWE.

