Triple H on his arguments with Vince McMahon and what could make him walk away from WWE

The relationship between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his son-in-law, WWE Superstar and Executive Triple H has always been a topic of conversation. Triple H recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast where he spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon.

Triple H revealed how he and Vince McMahon handle their arguments. Interestingly, the WWE Hall of Famer went to the limit to state that if the argument ever got so big and came down to the difference of his kids having their grandfather in their life, he'd have no problem just walking away.

"In terms of arguments, we both kind of get over it quickly. You have moments and things happen and come up and we just get past it and get over it. If it came down to it and it meant the difference of my kids having their grandfather in their life or not, I'd have no problem just walking away. I'd walk because it's not worth it at the end of the day. Family business is awesome, though. I love it and wouldn't change a thing." (h/t WrestlingInc)

He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul! pic.twitter.com/ucsz3Cj69b — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2020

Vince McMahon and Triple H in WWE

Vince McMahon and Triple H have been in several feuds against and with each other. The Game is married to Vince's daughter and WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. In the recent years, Triple H and Vince McMahon have mostly been authority figures in WWE on-screen.

Behind the scenes, Triple H is a crucial executive for WWE, also being the senior producer of NXT. There have been speculations of him being in line to take over WWE once (and if) Vince McMahon decides to step down. As for Triple H's in-ring career, he had his last match at WrestleMania 35 against Batista. As of now, Triple H has no desire to get back in the ring, but has not officially announced his retirement and is open to coming back, if the situation demands.