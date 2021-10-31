Korea’s Got Talent artist Choi Sung Bong admits to faking his cancer diagnosis

Choi Sung Bong, the star who rose to fame with Korea's Got Talent, recently admitted that he faked his cancer diagnosis. An apology letter from the singer was published on Xports News. In the letter, he emphasized his intention of not causing social upheaval with his previous announcement.

Before revealing the truth, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho had called out the singer for making fake claims about his medical diagnosis. Subsequently, the former claimed that he had all the proof but wanted the singer to confess instead.

Choi Sung Bong's apology letter

Following the massive uproar and strife surrounding his previous announcement, the singer released a letter. In the apology letter, Choi Sung Bong stated,

"I sincerely apologize for causing a social upheaval and a great disappointment over the ‘Choi Sung Bong’s fake cancer’ controversy that has been reported in the media. I have major depressive disorder and post traumatic stress disorder, but the diagnoses of thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and lung, liver and kidney cancer are all false."

The singer also insisted that he felt guilty, especially for duping his fanbase, which the singer garnered from Korea's Got Talent in 2011. Choi Sung Bong stated,

"I was given the nickname ‘icon of hope’ for the past 10 years since the airing of Korea’s Got Talent back in 2011. I deeply apologize and bow my head to the cancer patients who are still living in pain. I also apologize to the bereaved families who have lost loved ones to cancer."

Choi Sung Bong also spoke about his psychiatric medication and said,

"Up until now, I have endured by taking psychiatric medication every day for ten years, with the only craving being my desire to sing. But in reality, my life has been hellish. I live everyday with depression and scars."

With his letter coming to a close, Choi Bung Song lamented,

"I sincerely thank and apologize to everyone who has cared for me for the past 10 years. I hope that you can believe the sincerity that I have in my desire to sing. I will not give up my dreams of singing. I will reflect on my life and live a low key lifestyle. I am currently working at a local restaurant in an effort to pay back the donations I have received."

The aftermath of the singer's apology is yet to be assessed. Suffice to say, it sent shockwaves down the entire Korean entertainment industry.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul