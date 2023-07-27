Krapopolis: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Krapopolis is all set to be released on FOX and is expected to premiere at 8:30 pm ET/7:30 CT on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The show will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day. Created by Dan Harmon of Rick and Morty fame, the animated series is set in Ancient Greece and revolves around King Tyrannis and his flawed family of deities and monsters.

The series, just like many of Harmon's other works, will fundamentally see its core characters encounter and overcome various scenarios while parallelly dealing with a dysfunctional family dynamic.

Besides being the creator, Dan Harmon also serves as the executive producer alongside Jordan Young and Alex Rubens. Young is also credited as the showrunner and is best known for his work on the Netflix animated series Bojack Horseman.

The Krapopolis trailer promises viewers an experience laden with humor, adventure, romance, and some good old-fashioned family dysfunction

The trailer for Krapopolis introduces the fictional city in mythical Ancient Greece and its key characters. Ruler King Tyrannis (Richard Ayoade) sets out to change the world forever, attempting to educate the townsfolk about civilization and empire to lead them out of the savage wilderness.

Other snippets in the trailer include glimpses of Tyrannis' contrasting family members, hilarious interactions with them, war sequences, and a blossoming romance.

With a main voice cast consisting of Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Pam Murphy, Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel), and Alanna Ulbach (Legally Blonde), Krapopolis boasts of guest appearances by the likes of Susan Sarandon, Daveed Diggs, Ben Stiller, Jane Lynch, Joel McHale, and Dave Franco, to name a few.

The official synopsis as per an official press release, reads:

"Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is."

Krapopolis is the first animated comedy series to be curated on the blockchain

Krapopolis not only promises to be an engaging watch but also offers its viewers a one-of-a-kind experience. Backed by Blockchain Creative Labs, FOX Entertainment's Web3 creative and media technology company, the show is the first animated comedy series curated on the blockchain. The crew recently unveiled the official website featuring chicken-inspired NFTs.

Dubbed as 'Krap Chickens,' these limited edition NFTs are illustrated by the show's animators and grant collectors real-life and digital experiences within the world of Krapopolis. They include access to content and private screening rooms, invites to meet-and-greets with the cast and crew, series voting rights, official merchandise, and exclusive previews of upcoming NFT drops.

Speaking to BusinessWire, Blockchain Creative Labs CEO Scott Greenberg lauded series creator Dan Harmon and touched on the NFTs, saying:

"In addition to being one of the most groundbreaking storytellers in the business, Dan is a master at cultivating fan engagement and building community among viewers. This first collection of NFTs, and the utility they will provide, represent the early beginnings of how Dan and other creators can harness Web3 to open the door and bring audiences closer to their content than ever before."

The first two episodes of Krapopolis are slated to premiere on FOX on September 24, 2023. The remaining episodes will drop weekly on Sundays.