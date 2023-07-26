What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4 release date, air time, plot, and more

The fourth episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 is expected to air on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The horror comedy series delves deep into the lives of a group of vampires trying to adapt to the modern world.

It depicts their interactions with other supernatural creatures and explores their relationships with each other, among other things. The series has received widespread critical acclaim, with praise majorly directed towards the story, writing, and distinctive tone.

The show is helmed by Jemaine Clement and stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, and many others in pivotal roles.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4 will focus on Nandor, who strikes up a new friendship

The official 42-second trailer for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4 offers a peek into the numerous chaotic and funny moments set to unfold in the new episode.

Titled The Campaign, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Nando, who makes a new friend. Meanwhile, Nadja sets out on a profound journey as she decides to reconnect with her roots. Check out the synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Colin runs for office; Nandor makes a new friend; Nadja reconnects with her roots.''

More details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Pride Parade, depicted the vampires helping Sean host a Pride Parade. Check out the synopsis below:

''The vampires help Sean host a Pride parade; Nadja helps her doll achieve a long-held dream.''

The current season is close to its halfway mark and viewers can expect a lot more drama and comedy in the upcoming episodes. Critics have praised the ongoing season's writing, compelling plotline, and performances by the actors, among numerous other things. It also continues to garner significant viewership.

More details about What We Do in the Shadows plot and cast

What We Do in the Shadows tells the story of a group of vampires who've lived in Staten Island for a number of years. It depicts their relationship and focuses on their lives as they wander across the streets, dealing with a complicated modern society.

Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, "What We Do in the Shadows" is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years in Staten Island.The self-appointed leader of the group is Nandor the Relentless, a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire. Then there's the British vampire Laszlo -- a bit of a rogue and a dandy and a fop, he might say.''

The synopsis further states:

''He's a lover of mischief and a great soirée, but not as much as he loves seeing Nandor fail miserably in every attempt. And then there's Nadja: the seductress, the temptress, the vampiric Bonnie to Laszlo's Clyde. Also cohabiting in the vampire household is Guillermo, Nandor's familiar; and Colin Robinson, an energy vampire and day-walker of sorts -- he feasts on humans, but not on their blood.''

The cast features numerous highly talented actors like Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Matt Berry as Leslie, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, and many others.

Don't miss the latest episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4 on FX on Thursday, July 27, 2023.