What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3 ending explained: What happened to Guillermo?

What We Do in the Shadows is seemingly getting chaotic with every episode. Every main character had something to do with the unrest, and who knows how bad things are going to become. Nandor displayed insane amounts of craziness, but Guillermo's reaction to it was worth it.

At the end of this What We Do in the Shadows episode, titled Pride Parade, Guillermo was the last one standing amidst all the chaos. Directed by Yana Gorskaya, it aired on July 20, 2023, on FX.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3 ending explained: What did Nandor realize?

At the end of the episode, Laszlo made up his mind to apply Guillermo's sweat. It had magical powers, and Laszlo wanted to walk in the sun using them. He applied it and went under the light. He began feeling a little uncomfortable. However, he did not stop.

He went to the beach and enjoyed his day. He was having fun living as a human being. Back home, Nandor discussed his concerns with Guillermo. Laszlo was very close with the latter, and Nandor was not very pleased. Guillermo had even decided to go to space for Laszlo. He later realized how dangerous that was.

While this was transpiring, The Guide put Colin's soul in Nadja's doll. This led to a very chaotic situation. Sean had organized a huge event and asked Laszlo to give a speech. The latter had spent his entire day at the beach and had severe sunburn. After a while, Nadja's body showed up on stage, but with the head of that of Colin's. After seeing this, some members of Sean's pride parade walked out.

While Nandor realized how irrelevant he was to the universe when he was floating in space. He got pulled back to Earth and landed next to the event. He had even lost his clothes. Everyone created a huge mess, and there was a lot of attention on all of them.

In the end, Guillermo was the only one remaining. He was stuck on a float with a sign that read “Gay Guy”. He silently stared at what was going on.

What We Do in the Shadows synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of What We Do in the Shadows reads,

"Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, "What We Do in the Shadows" is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years in Staten Island.The self-appointed leader of the group is Nandor the Relentless, a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire."

It further states,

"Then there's the British vampire Laszlo -- a bit of a rogue and a dandy and a fop, he might say. He's a lover of mischief and a great soirée, but not as much as he loves seeing Nandor fail miserably in every attempt. And then there's Nadja: the seductress, the temptress, the vampiric Bonnie to Laszlo's Clyde. Also cohabiting in the vampire household is Guillermo, Nandor's familiar; and Colin Robinson, an energy vampire and day-walker of sorts -- he feasts on humans, but not on their blood."

What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless, Matt Berry as Leslie "Laszlo" Cravensworth, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja of Antipaxos, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide.