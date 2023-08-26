Kristen Welker net worth: Salary and fortune explored as TV journalist leaves Weekend TODAY after three years 

Kristen Welker is an American journalist who only recently took over the position of moderator for NBC's Meet the Press. The Chief White House Correspondent is replacing Chuck Todd, who announced his departure from the program in a broadcast on June 4, 2023, as per Closer.

Kristen Walker previously hosted Weekend TODAY along with Peter Alexander from 2020-2023. She currently has a net worth of $3 million according to Celebrity Net Worth and is set to join Meet the Press on September 17.

Walker will be the first black woman to moderate the show since it was created by Martha Reutenee in 1947.

Kristen Welker joined Weekend TODAY as a news anchor in 2020

The former co-anchor of Weekend TODAY, Kristen Welker, is set to take on a new role in her career as a journalist. Welker will be the 13th moderator for the program since it launched in 1947.

She was born on July 1, 1976, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As reported by NBC 10 Boston, Welker wanted to be a journalist since she was in the sixth grade. Kristen Welker went to Harvard after graduating from high school in 1994 to study American History, and graduated Cum Laude in 1998, as per Variety.

She took on an internship at NBC's Today in 1997 while she was in university and her net worth currently stands at $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

From 2003-2005, Kristen Welker worked as an ABC affiliate at WLNE-TV in Rhode Island, before joining KRCR-TV in Redding. She then went back home to Philadelphia to work for WCAU.

Welker became a White House Correspondent in November 2011 and then joined Weekend TODAY as a news anchor in 2020. She is set to embark on a new journey with Meet the Press, America's renowned public affairs news program.

Who is Kristen Welker replacing?

Kristen is replacing Chuck Todd, the American journalist and 12th moderator of Meet the Press. He has been hosting the program for nine years since 2014.

Chuck Todd told Vanity Fair that he was leaving Meet the Press to spend more time with his friends and family. He added that he had seen his colleagues let their work "consume them before it was too late."

"I've let work consume me for nearly 30 years. I can’t remember the last time I didn’t wake up before 5 or 6 a.m.," he said.

Chuck concluded by saying that he didn't want to overstay his welcome and that he would be happy to leave "a little bit too soon." NBC reported that Todd will take up a new role in the company and will work as a chief political analyst.

According to Variety, Kristen Welker spoke about taking up her new role while praising Chuck Todd, the former moderator.

"Chuck brought me to D.C. to cover the White House many years ago, and I have learned almost everything I know about politics from Chuck Todd. And I just want to make sure that I am making him proud, and that I am building on the incredible legacy that he started and also the legacy of the show,” she said.

NBC's, Meet the Press is a public affairs program that broadcasts news of the week every Sunday. It covers various updates about politics, foreign policies, economics, and more. It includes a wide range of podcasts, a newsletter, a cable program, and even a film festival.