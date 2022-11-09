"Embarassing failure": Why was Tiffany Cross fired from MSNBC revealed as netizens protest anchor's ousting 

MSNBC has reportedly canceled Tiffany Cross' show, The Cross Connection.

The channel has also allegedly cut all ties with the American TV personality- media host after she clashed with management over a few segments of her now-canceled show.

While many were speculating that the show might have been dropped due to a sudden decrease in TRP, it is far from being true as Forbes stated that the show reported a 32% increase in viewership in the first quarter of the year.

Additionally, MSNBC was annoyed with Tiffany as she often indulged in making controversial statements on other networks, according to Forbes. Claims about the management and executives of the channel feeling negatively about Cross' certain comments also surfaced.

However, this left netizens infuriated, with several of them taking to Twitter to side with Tiffany Cross. Some also bashed the network simultaneously for their unjust behavior.

Netizens agitated after the exit of Tiffany Cross from MSNBC

As reported by The New York Post, MSNBC's management claimed that Tiffany had been making controversial statements for a while now and the decision to oust her might have come after she appeared on Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlemagne.

During her appearance on the show, Tiffany was asked which state Democrats could afford to lose in the upcoming mid-term elections, to which she replied with:

“Florida literally looks like the d**k of the country, so let’s get rid of Florida. Let’s castrate Florida.”

However, post the cancelation of her show, netizens have not been happy with the channel’s decision to oust Tiffany. Many took to social media to express their views and opinions on the same.

Check out some of these tweets below:

Shortly after her exit from the show, Tiffany Cross also posted a message on Twitter stating her side of the story, wherein she wrote that her journey "might have ended abruptly," but her work is far from over. The television personality also accepted that since political violence has been increasing, it is "becoming inherently more dangerous to speak the truth."

Tiffany further added that after 20 years in journalism, she "will not stop and attacks on her from other outlets and former hosts will never control [her] narrative."

Through her post, Tiffany Cross also conveyed that she was extremely disheartened as MSNBC canceled her show just four days before the midterm elections. She also went ahead and thanked her fans and followers for their support.

At the moment, the channel has not responded to the allegations or the backlash that they are receiving. However, MSNBC stated that a rotating group of hosts will fill in for the time being on Saturdays until the channel figures out an alternative solution.

