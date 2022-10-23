Kristin Smart: 5 things to know about "guilty" classmate Paul Flores' trial

Paul Flores' trial for the murder of his classmate Kristin Smart recently concluded with a verdict against Flores, who was unanimously found guilty of first-degree murder by the jury.
The case went through many ups and downs over the 26 years between Kristin Smart's disappearance and the ultimate verdict on the case. Paul Flores has remained one of the primary suspects in the case throughout the years.
Prosecutors alleged that Flores tried to assault Kristin Smart, who went to a fraternity party on the night of her disappearance. Kristin was also last seen with Flores before her disappearance.
Both of them studied at California Polytechnic State University. Smart's remains were never found. However, recent forensic evidence indicated that Flores may have buried Smart's body in his backyard before moving it elsewhere.
With the verdict coming out this week, here are five interesting facts about Paul Flores' trial.
1) The case spanned for a long period of time before the jury decided on Flores' fate
The case originally entered court in 2021, but Flores' defense attorney tried to move it for a mistrial at least nine times. He also tried to get the case dismissed at least three times since it entered court.
The case spanned three months before the jury started deliberating. The deliberations also occurred over four court days before a verdict was announced.
2) Paul's father, Ruben Flores, was also accused and arrested for the crime
Paul Flores' 81-year-old father was also arrested and charged with being an accessory for the fact. Prosecutors alleged that Ruben had helped his son cover up the murder by hiding the 19-year-old's body in their backyard and later moving it elsewhere.
However, he was acquitted of all charges in a separate trial by a different jury.
3) A woman testified that Flores had allegedly confessed to killing Kristin to her
Jennifer Hudson, who met Flores in the summer of 1996, claimed that he had confessed to killing Kristin after listening to a radio announcement that asked for information about her. The defense rigorously cross-examined Hudson, to the point where the woman had a breakdown.
Hudson also claimed that this revelation deeply affected her and that she partly blames herself for Smart's family's suffering.
4) A soil disturbance and forensic evidence in Paul's backyard was the final piece of evidence authorities needed to arrest him
There were a number of suspicious things about Paul Flores that kept him at the tope of the investigatos' suspect list. However, it wasn't until a re-examination of his backyard in 2021 that authorities found something worthwhile.
According to sources, archaeologists looking into the site found soil disturbance about the size of a casket and the presence of human blood. This implied that Flores may have buried Kristin in the spot.
5) Flores' sentencing is scheduled for December 9, 2022
After the jury found him guilty earlier this week, Paul Flores is currently being held in County Jail custody. He may receive 25 years to life in state prison or life without parole, and will be moved to a state prison after his sentencing.