Kristin Smart: 5 things to know about "guilty" classmate Paul Flores' trial

Paul Flores' trial for the murder of his classmate Kristin Smart recently concluded with a verdict against Flores, who was unanimously found guilty of first-degree murder by the jury.

The case went through many ups and downs over the 26 years between Kristin Smart's disappearance and the ultimate verdict on the case. Paul Flores has remained one of the primary suspects in the case throughout the years.

Prosecutors alleged that Flores tried to assault Kristin Smart, who went to a fraternity party on the night of her disappearance. Kristin was also last seen with Flores before her disappearance.

Both of them studied at California Polytechnic State University. Smart's remains were never found. However, recent forensic evidence indicated that Flores may have buried Smart's body in his backyard before moving it elsewhere.

Jorge Flores Nava @JorgeFNAVA 1/2 #Noticias Hoy en California se hizo justicia, Paul Flores fue declarado culpable de asesinato en primer grado por la muerte de la joven universitaria #KristinSmart en 1996 cuyo cuerpo nunca fue encontrado, mientras que su padre Rubén Flores fue absuelto de todos los cargos. 1/2 #Noticias Hoy en California se hizo justicia, Paul Flores fue declarado culpable de asesinato en primer grado por la muerte de la joven universitaria #KristinSmart en 1996 cuyo cuerpo nunca fue encontrado, mientras que su padre Rubén Flores fue absuelto de todos los cargos. https://t.co/gUCSgGExDt

With the verdict coming out this week, here are five interesting facts about Paul Flores' trial.

Five quick facts about Paul Flores' trial

1) The case spanned for a long period of time before the jury decided on Flores' fate

g 💜🤙 @celestiaIbones



all my love to the Smart family there was never any doubt that kristin didn’t disappear willingly and that paul flores was guilty of her disappearance and today 26 years later he will finally pay for itall my love to the Smart family there was never any doubt that kristin didn’t disappear willingly and that paul flores was guilty of her disappearance and today 26 years later he will finally pay for it all my love to the Smart family 💜 https://t.co/Vcbt083pZ1

The case originally entered court in 2021, but Flores' defense attorney tried to move it for a mistrial at least nine times. He also tried to get the case dismissed at least three times since it entered court.

The case spanned three months before the jury started deliberating. The deliberations also occurred over four court days before a verdict was announced.

2) Paul's father, Ruben Flores, was also accused and arrested for the crime

Paul Flores' 81-year-old father was also arrested and charged with being an accessory for the fact. Prosecutors alleged that Ruben had helped his son cover up the murder by hiding the 19-year-old's body in their backyard and later moving it elsewhere.

However, he was acquitted of all charges in a separate trial by a different jury.

3) A woman testified that Flores had allegedly confessed to killing Kristin to her

Dusty Baker @DustyBakerTV BREAKING: Paul Flores has been charged and found guilty of 1st degree murder in the Kristin Smart murder case. BREAKING: Paul Flores has been charged and found guilty of 1st degree murder in the Kristin Smart murder case.

Jennifer Hudson, who met Flores in the summer of 1996, claimed that he had confessed to killing Kristin after listening to a radio announcement that asked for information about her. The defense rigorously cross-examined Hudson, to the point where the woman had a breakdown.

Hudson also claimed that this revelation deeply affected her and that she partly blames herself for Smart's family's suffering.

4) A soil disturbance and forensic evidence in Paul's backyard was the final piece of evidence authorities needed to arrest him

There were a number of suspicious things about Paul Flores that kept him at the tope of the investigatos' suspect list. However, it wasn't until a re-examination of his backyard in 2021 that authorities found something worthwhile.

According to sources, archaeologists looking into the site found soil disturbance about the size of a casket and the presence of human blood. This implied that Flores may have buried Kristin in the spot.

5) Flores' sentencing is scheduled for December 9, 2022

Chloe Jones @chloeleejones BREAKING: Anonymous trusted source confirmed Paul Flores has reached a verdict in #KristinSmart murder trial. Both verdicts will be read at 1:30 p.m. Story soon for @SLOTribune BREAKING: Anonymous trusted source confirmed Paul Flores has reached a verdict in #KristinSmart murder trial. Both verdicts will be read at 1:30 p.m. Story soon for @SLOTribune

After the jury found him guilty earlier this week, Paul Flores is currently being held in County Jail custody. He may receive 25 years to life in state prison or life without parole, and will be moved to a state prison after his sentencing.

Poll : 0 votes