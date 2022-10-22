Kristin Smart disappearance: 5 key details about the case

Kristin Smart's case was one of the most prolific and iconic cases in California's history. The case that spanned decades has ultimately resulted in the guilty party being punished.

On October 18, 2022, Paul Flores, a former classmate of Kristin's at California Polytechnic State University, was convicted of murder. He was sentenced to prison after a jury decided his fate after a multi-week trial.

While Flores' father, Ruben Flores, was also accused of the crime, the 81-year-old was acquitted of the charges by a separate jury.

The case, which dates back to the Memorial Day weekend of 1996, has time and again come close to resolution. Despite many indications from various sources, Flores managed to evade the police. Kristin Smart was just a 19-year-old when the incident occurred.

Five quick facts about Kristin Smart's disappearance

1) Kristin Smart's body was never found

A student at California Polytechnic State University, Kristin Smart, seemingly disappeared after attending a fraternity party in 1996. After she failed to turn up anywhere for two days, campus police contacted her parents and by the time Cal Poly police took up the case, the 19-year-old had been missing for four days.

Over the years and after several investigations, Smart's remains were never found, and she was eventually declared legally dead in 2002.

2) A podcast reignited interest in the case

Over the years, the name Paul Flores kept coming up in the Kristin Smart case, and the former maintained his innoncence over the years. The case slowly started going cold.

However, in 2019, it was a podcast by Chris Lambert that reignited interest in the case. The podcast, titled Your Own Backyard, analyzed the case in detail and probed the authorities to investigate further. It ultimately led to Paul Flores' conviction in 2022.

3) Prosecutors alleged that Paul Flores attempted to assault his 19-year-old classmate

Prosecutors maintain that Flores allegedly tried to assault Kristin and ended up killing her. He then covered it up by burying her in his backyard and later moving her body. Recent forensic evidence reportedly indicates the presence of human blood in Flores' backyard.

Additionally, Flores was also known for his mistreatment of women, many of whom had accused him of groping them on campus.

4) Ruben Flores, Paul's father, was also charged for his involvement in the crime

Although authorities hadn't found Smart's body or remains, they had enough evidence to charge Flores with her murder. They also arrested his father Ruben for assisting Paul in the crime. The 81-year-old was charged as an accessory after the fact.

However, a separate jury found him not guilty, and after the verdict, Ruben said:

"I am relieved and I'm worried about my son, of course,...I feel bad for them because they didn't get no answers about what happened to their daughter and we don't know what happened to their daughter."

5) Flores' attorney continually moved for a mistrial since the case entered the system

The case originally entered court in 2021 but Paul Flores' defense lawyer, Robert Sanger, moved for a mistrial at least nine times. He also moved for the case's dismissal at least three times.

Paul Flores will soon be sentenced to prison.

