Kyle Rittenhouse launching The Media Accountability Project to sue Whoopi Goldberg among others to combat media ‘lies’

Kyle Rittenhouse, part of the 2020 Kenosha Riots, is launching The Media Accountability Project to hold the media responsible for the “lies” they spew. The 18-year-old was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide where he allegedly killed two men and wounded another during anti-police protests.

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse said he wanted to hold the media's big guns and entertaining figures “accountable” through the organization he is launching soon. He said on the show:

“I don't want to see anybody else have to deal with what I went through. So I want to hold them accountable for what they did to me, because I don't want to see anybody have to go through what I went through.”

Rittenhouse and his team will be collecting funds to hold those allegedly guilty answerable for their “lies.” He plans to take the alleged perpetrators to court as well.

Who is Kyle Rittenhouse targeting?

Kyle Rittenhouse said that he is:

“Looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes, Whoopi Goldberg's on the list.”

He also mentioned liberal left-wing new commentary show The Young Turks’ founder Cenk Uygur. Rittenhouse wishes to sue him for calling him a “murderer.”

The teenager has also been accused of being a ‘white supremist,’ another thing for which he wishes to hold people accountable.

Among the many high-profile people who stood against him during his trial included Joe Biden, who also referred to people against BLM as 'white supremacists'. The latter also slammed Donald Trump for refusing to condemn those against the Black Lives Matter riots.

Joe Biden’s tweet included a video clip where Rittenhouse made an appearance as well.

Joe Biden @JoeBiden There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. https://t.co/Q3VZTW1vUV

NBA superstar LeBron James also weighed in on the matter, accusing Rittenhouse of pretending to cry when the teen broke down during his time in court. He said in a tweet:

LeBron James @KingJames USA TODAY @USATODAY Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://t.co/bFoip1xmSg What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/USATODAY/statu… What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/USATODAY/statu…

Last December, Kyle Rittenhouse responded to the athlete, saying:

“I was really p*ssed off when he said that because I liked LeBron, and then I'm like, you know what, f*** you, LeBron.”

Though LeBron James is among the many celebrities who have stood against Rittenhouse in his court case, it remains unclear whether the latter will be suing each of them.

