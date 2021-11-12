“What tears? I didn’t see one” - LeBron James posts controversial tweet reacting to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar LeBron James has never been shy about making his own opinion when it comes to reacting to news around the world. He's often encouraged others to step up and speak out for any issues they find important to themselves. He's also been a voice for a number of recent issues regarding racism and police violence.

After USA Today posted a video of footage from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, LeBron James went on Twitter to post a controversial tweet. It was a response to the video, in which LeBron states that he's not convinced that Rittenhouse wasn't just putting on a show for the courtroom. LeBron even went on to say that he didn't see any tears and commented that Rittenhouse "ate some lemon heads before walking into court."

"What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court."

LeBron James @KingJames USA TODAY @USATODAY Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://t.co/bFoip1xmSg What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/usatoday/statu… What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/usatoday/statu…

LA Lakers and NBA superstar LeBron James joins debate around controversial Rittenhouse case

The trial, which has been sweeping the media as of late, involves an individual by the name of Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old Rittenhouse shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Wednesday, Rittenhouse went on the stand and was noticeably emotional when trying to describe the events that took place on August 25th, 2020. The teenager, who is trying to convince the courtroom that he was acting in self-defense, is facing multiple criminal charges and stated "I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself."

The media has continued to wonder if Rittenhouse was simply putting on a show and LeBron James coming out and commenting on the issue has created a serious amount of backlash around the world.

A number of individuals commented on the fact that LeBron should not be calling out a teenager who was simply acting out of self-defense. The issues are going to create a media frenzy in the political world because of the last year of issues that have taken place all over the world.

A councilman in the City of Ohio responded to LeBron's tweet and stated that he doesn't believe mocking someone with PTSD is a good look.

Aaron J. Carpenter🇺🇸 @aaronjcarpenter @KingJames LeBron James appears to be mocking people dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in this post. Why? Is this a joke to you? Not a good look! @KingJames LeBron James appears to be mocking people dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in this post. Why? Is this a joke to you? Not a good look!

There's no doubt that this story is only going to create more friction between the political world of news in the United States. After LeBron James got involved with his comments on social media, it seems as if the world has suddenly become glued to the coverage of the Rittenhouse case.

James continues to have no fear when it comes to voicing his opinion on any news in the world. He's made an effort to try to use his platform to embrace change in the world. As of now, it looks as if this is going to be another story that could continue to get bigger.

