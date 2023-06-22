Lace season 2 release date, plot, and more details explored

The second season of Lace is set to premiere on ALLBLK on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The series focuses on the fascinating life of a prominent lawyer, who deals with various clients and manages to solve several complex cases. However, she has a hard time-solving problems in her own life.

The show stars Maryam Basir in the lead role, alongside numerous others essaying pivotal supporting characters. The series is helmed by Tracy Grant, Michelle Ebony Hardy, and Katrina Nelson.

Lace season 2 continues Lacey McCullough's eventful life

ALLBLK put out the official trailer for Lace season 2 on June 9, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many interesting events set to unfold in protagonist Lacey McCullough's life. The trailer opens with a line that sets the tone for the season:

''I welcome any opportunity to correct the record.''

It subsequently goes on to depict many hilarious and dramatic moments from the new season without giving away any spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a lively tone similar to the first season. Along with the trailer, ALLBLK also put out the show's official synopsis on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''Lace follows the courtroom, boardroom, and bedroom chess matches of Lacey McCullough as she and her firm navigate clients, cases, exclusive call-girl (and boy) services, and their personal lives. If a case or situation doesn’t go her way, Lacey won’t hesitate to trade on her discretion with her service, whether in law enforcement or the private sector.''

The description further states:

''She’s mastered the art of the deal, but as she builds influence, she’s also making rivals on both sides of the law. A loyal staff and tunnel vision have kept it all together so far, but as the lines between her business blur, one mishap or unexpected event can put her at a disadvantage, if only for a moment. And a moment may be all it takes for her operation to crumble.''

Based on the trailer, viewers can expect another fun-filled season that portrays a new chapter in Lacey's life. Her life is in tatters as her firm could cease to exist, thanks to an FBI investigation. She also has to get her mother out of jail but needs to deal with several challenges. Similar to the first season, ALLBLK will drop a new episode every week.

More about Lace cast

The drama series stars Maryam Basir in the role of protagonist Lacey McCullough. Lacey is an extremely smart and intelligent lawyer who manages to solve several complicated cases and enjoys a huge reputation in her field. But her personal life is a total mess and she often struggles to deal with it as easily as her professional life.

Maryam Basir has been quite impressive throughout the first season, and based on the trailer for the second season, viewers can expect her to deliver another fine performance.

Her other acting credits include Bet On Ben, Holiday Heartbreak, and many more. She's wonderfully supported by actors like Tanyell Waivers, Antoine Harris, Taylor Bynoe, and many others.

Viewers can watch Lace season 2 on ALLBLK on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

