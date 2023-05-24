What is ALLBLK'S Judge Me Not all about? Release date, trailer, and more details

ALLBLK's new drama series, titled Judge Me Not, is all set to air on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The show tells the story of a young woman who's facing several personal challenges. She steps into the role of a judge in a court, but the job is a lot more challenging than she'd ever imagined.

The show features Chyna Layne in the lead role, along with various others playing pivotal supporting characters. It is helmed by Judge Lynn Toler.

ALLBLK's Judge Me Not trailer promises a fascinating courtroom comedy drama

ALLBLK put out the official trailer for Judge Me Not on April 28, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous dramatic events set to unfold in protagonist Zelma Jay Johnson's life.

The trailer begins on a hilarious and awkward note as Zelma has a nightmare about her vomiting pills in court. It then goes on to depict several chaotic events that unfold in the courtroom.

Overall, the trailer maintains a funny, charming, and dramatic tone that fans of comedy shows and courtroom dramas would love. Here's ALLBLK's official description of the show, according to their YouTube channel:

''Judge Me Not is the story of Zelma Jay Johnson, an unusually bright, young black woman who struggles with mental health issues, a ludicrous family, and volatile love life. We join her as she takes on her new role as a judge in a court full of outrageous characters both in front of and behind the bench.''

The description further reads:

''As her passionate relationship with her live-in lover takes them both on a ride, she finds herself caught in the crosshairs a psychological thriller that puts her life at risk.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to an intriguing and quirky courtroom comedy series that explores several themes like mental health, romance, balancing work and personal lives, and many more. Details about the number of episodes and the release schedule are not yet revealed by the network.

More about Judge Me Not cast

Chyna Layne plays the lead role of Zelma Jay Johnson in Judge Me Not. Layne is an exceptionally talented and brilliant woman who's struggling with various issues about her love life and her family and they seem to have taken a toll on her mental health.

She starts working as a judge in a courtroom, following which she faces several unexpected challenges. It is her journey that forms the crux of the story and it'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored.

Layne's other notable acting credits include She's Gotta Have It, Daddy's Home, and Life of Crime, to name a few. Appearing alongside her in other key supporting roles are actors like:

Jonathan Chase as Martin Allen

Gena Shaw as Barbara Lester

Javon Terrell as Daryl Bledsoe

Terrence Green as Michael Johnson

Bonita Brisker as Jean

The show is based on the life of a former reputed judge named Lynn Tolder.

Don't forget to catch Judge Me Not on ALLBLK on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

