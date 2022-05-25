"Last person that should be talking": Alec Baldwin slammed on Twitter over workplace safety comments on United Airlines fight video

After a viral video showed former NFL player Brendan Langley and a United Airlines employee arguing, Alec Baldwin, who famously shot dead an up-and-coming cinematographer on the set of his film, took to social media to condemn 'workplace abuse.'

Brendan Langley, a former NFL player, is seen in the video, which went viral on Monday, laying out the employee with a vicious right hook. Langley was arrested for simple assault, and the employee was hospitalized before being fired.

A closer examination revealed that the United employee was the first to make physical contact with the passenger.

Alec Baldwin posted a message on Instagram:

"The guy working at the airport is the victim. He came to work to do a job. The other guy, with his big mouth, is guilty of workplace abuse, where people come to work with an expectation of safety, even civility. This a**hole who hit this guy should be put on a no fly list."

Alec Baldwin's remarks follow his accidental shooting and killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust. The state of New Mexico, where the filming took place, fined the production company nearly $137,000, the maximum fine, for firearms safety violations.

While the actor has denied responsibility for the shooting, the sheriff in charge of the investigation has stated that Alec Baldwin is "not off the hook" in terms of criminal charges.

Although the film industry has clear national guidelines for firearms safety, the production team for Rust, according to officials,

"failed to follow these guidelines or take other effective measures to protect workers."

According to the requirements, live ammunition must never be used or carried onto any studio lot or stage, and safety meetings must be held every day where firearms are handled.

Lawyers for armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 24, claimed the study revealed she wasn't given enough time or resources to do her job correctly, despite her worries. As a result of the investigation, the production house was fined $136,793, the maximum amount allowed by state law in New Mexico.

Baldwin had previously resolved a lawsuit against a man who claimed Baldwin assaulted him in a brawl over a parking spot outside the star's Manhattan apartment in 2018.

In the past, he has been involved in several physical and verbal altercations on the streets of New York.

Netizens react to Alec Baldwin's United Airlines fight video

Many online users found Alec's sentiment ironic in light of the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of his Western film Rust just a year ago.

Coming to the incident involving Brendan Langley and United Airlines, the reason why the airline employee was not booked is unknown. He was instead taken to the hospital to be treated for an eye wound, while Langley was arrested on a single count of simple assault on Thursday.

However, the fight is thought to have started when Langley used a wheelchair to transport his luggage instead of a $5 luggage cart.

