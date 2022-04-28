Alec Baldwin's reaction during police interview surfaces as late cinematographer's husband slams release of Halyna Hutchins death video

New footage showing Alec Baldwin receiving the news of Halyna Hutchins’ death has been released to the public. The actor discharged a F.IIi Pietta 45 Long Colt Revolver, which went off and left the Rust cinematographer dead and the film’s director Joel Souza injured.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office has now made all files related to the ongoing investigation of Hutchins’ death public, including the harrowing moment Baldwin learned of her death. The short video clip showcased the 64-year-old actor sitting at a table alongside two police officers investigating him. One of the officers said:

“I have some unfortunate news.”

Baldwin replied, looking up from his phone:

“What?”

The officer responded by saying

“She didn’t make it.”

Balwin immediately froze in shock, covered his mouth with his hand, and exclaimed,

"No!”

He grabbed his chest and clasped his hands before asking the officers if he could be excused so he could speak with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

During the actor’s investigation, he said numerous times that the revolver was given to him by Hannah Gutierrez Reed before the accidental shooting. However, in other interviews, the actor noted that assistant director David Halls gave him the gun.

Other released footage showed Baldwin at the Bonanza Creek Ranch after the shooting. Investigators photographed him in his movie costume. They also took photos of his hand. Another separate video showcased Baldwin and crew members being informed of Hutchins’ injuries. Crew members were seen openly weeping as Baldwin asked questions.

Video made public also showed Baldwin explaining he was supposed to be given a “cold gun. Nothing. No flash charges, nothing.”

Halyna Hutchins’ lawyers blast Santa Fe County Sheriff for making videos public

Halyna Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, was not pleased with the public records. His lawyer Brian Panish fired at Sheriff Adan Mendoza through an email, saying that the department trampled on the family’s dignity and privacy by releasing evidence related to the case.

Matthew Hutchins is demanding the video of Halyna Hutchins' death be taken down (Image via halynahutchins/Instagram)

Panish claimed that the Sheriff promised to let Matthew know before the release of the evidence. However, Matthew was not notified.

TMZ obtained the email Panish had sent to the Sheriff. It read:

“Your office trampled on the constitutional rights of Hutchins… we fear, for example, that this shocking footage of Andros' mother dying may be material used by bullies to emotionally abuse him in the future.”

Panish also added that footage of Halyna Hutchins, who lay bleeding as medics frantically tended to her injuries, will cause irreparable harm to both her husband and 9-year-old son, Andros.

Panish ended his email by demanding that video footage of Halyna dying on the church floor must be taken down. He added:

“While the damage of publishing that video is irreparable, taking down the video will end your office's complicity in causing future harm.”

The lawyer also mentioned that law enforcement was trampling New Mexico’s constitutional rights, which claimed that victims must be treated with fairness and dignity, which has been “squarely violated.”

Edited by Srijan Sen