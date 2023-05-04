The 20th episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's ongoing season is all set to premiere on NBC on Thursday, May 4, at 9:00 pm ET (tentative time). The long-running iconic crime drama series is currently on its season 24 and continues to enjoy a strong fan following.

The show, helmed by noted producer Dick Wolf, centers around the lives of various detectives in New York who delve deep into various kinds of s*xual crimes. It stars an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, and many others.

NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 episode 20 will depict how Benson tries help a student who was assaulted

A short 31-second promo for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 briefly depicts a number of significant events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Debatable, the new episode depicts how Benson tries to help a student after she was assaulted.

Elsewhere, things take an interesting turn after Fin begins to think one of his witnesses might not be telling the truth. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis for the upcoming episode:

''Benson tries to help a student after she's assaulted on a field trip; Fin suspects a witness in the case may not be telling the whole truth.''

Titled Bend the Law, the previous episode focused on how Carisi tried to investigate Maxwell's husband, who's become a person of interest in a case. Meanwhile, Benson sent Velasco to get an old friend into custody.

As the plot continues to get more intense and dramatic with every episode, fans can expect the show to deliver more thrills and action towards the last phase of the ongoing season. The series has already been renewed for a 25th season.

What is Law & Order: Special Victims Unit about? Plot, cast, and more details

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit explores the chaotic lives of several detective who're part of the titular unit, investigating s*xual crimes. It also depicts how the cases they deal with every take a toll on their emotional and mental health. Here's a short description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''This groundbreaking series from executive producer Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise chronicles the ripped-from-the-headlines investigations of the NYPD's Special Victims Unit.''

The synopsis further states:

''Led by courageous and compassionate Capt. Olivia Benson, this elite team includes Sgt. Odafin Tutuola, Detective Amanda Rollins, Officer Katriona Tamin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland, who focus on finding justice for the victims of the city's worst crimes. Assisting them is ADA Sonny Carisi, who seeks justice for SVU's victims and survivors with passion and precision.''

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit features a stunning ensemble cast that features prominent actors like Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and many others. The show is known for its gripping storyline, action sequences, and fascinating characters, among numerous other things.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Law & Order: Special Victims season 24 on NBC on Thursday, May 4, at 9:00 pm ET.

