“Learn accountability”: Ahmed ElKoussa’s response to losing his dentistry job over tearing down posters of Israeli hostages sparks reaction online

Ahmed ElKoussa, a Miami dentist, was fired from his position at CG Smile on Wednesday, October 18, after a video of Ahmed along with another man tearing down and crumbling posters of Israeli hostages went viral. However, the dentist claimed in a press conference on Thursday, October 19, that his actions were misinterpreted and taken out of context.

ElKoussa claimed that he was wrongfully fired and that he was only promoting peace in his locality and would not hesitate to take down posters from either side of the conflict. Despite Ahmed ElKoussa's justification netizens were still outraged at his actions. A lot of people wanted him to stay fired and some even called him a Hamas sympathizer.

One X user commented:

Netizens were still unhappy with his actions (Image via X/@nypost)

Netizens remain outraged at Miami doctor's actions

Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa provided justification on Thursday in a press conference. But netizens still stood firm in their criticism of him. People did not want him to be reinstated to his job and did not think that his actions were appropriate in his alleged intent of promoting peace. People called him a liar and were quick to remind him that actions had consequences.

Some users even alleged that Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa was a Hamas sympathizer and asked him to go to Gaza and join the conflict. One user called him arrogant for holding a press conference.

Here are a few reactions to The New York Post's X post about the incident:

Netizens were still outraged (Image via X)

Netizens were still outraged (Image via X)

Netizens were still outraged (Image via X)

Netizens were still outraged (Image via X)

Netizens were still outraged (Image via X)

Netizens were still outraged (Image via X)

Netizens were still outraged (Image via X)

"My heart does go out to the Jewish and Israeli community": Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa during the press conference

On Wednesday, October 18, CG Smile released an Instagram statement revealing that one of its staff members, Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa was removed from their staff, social media pages, and groups. The organization came to the conclusive decision following a viral video shared on X by @StopAntisemites.

The video, which was shot by Blake Warman, showcased ElKoussa and another man crumbling posters of Israeli hostages believed to be captured by Hamas. Warman revealed that he had seen the men tear down the posters that were all across Florida.

The video resulted in a massive public outcry against the dentist. He was labeled an antisemite and people called for his firing. Hassan Shibly, his representative, later told various media outlets including NBC Miami and The New York Post that the dentist had received permission from law enforcement to take down the posters.

Shibly also stated that ElKoussa did what he did after hearing about the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old boy in Illinois due to his Islamic faith. He revealed that ElKoussa removed the posters to prevent conflict in his community. On Thursday, the dentist himself, set up a press conference to explain his actions.

Expand Tweet

Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa claimed that his actions were misinterpreted and taken out of context by the viral video, which was only four seconds long. He stated that he was only doing something "peacefully" for a "very good cause". He spoke in the press conference, with his representative by his side.

He clarified:

"My heart does go out to the Jewish and Israeli community, to those innocent lives and civilians as well as the Palestinians."

He went on to explain that the issue, according to him, was that such posters were being posted in a neighborhood where the conflict was "not occurring", which he said, caused tension. He further stated that he would've done the same thing whether it was the "Palestinian side or the pro-Israeli side".

His representative once again reiterated that the dentist had approached law enforcement fearing that the posters would promote conflict at a time when the country needed "peace and unity".

His representative said:

"They gave him the option to remove these posters and so he exercised his right to do that, with the best of intentions."

He further stated that ElKoussa's intentions were "grossly misinterpreted" and that both he and Elkoussa had received death threats due to the incident. In a statement received by NBC 6, Hassan Shibly said that they were demanding an apology and reinstatement from his previous employer as it was the only way to clear ElKoussa's name and restore Ahmed ElKoussa's livelihood.