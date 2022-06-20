LEGO Star Wars 2022: Where to buy, release date, price and everything to know about The Bad Batch set 

Lego Con 2022 brought a smile to the faces of LEGO Star Wars fans. Alongside a plethora of other announcements, the brand also declared the launch of their new construction toys, which are based on The Bad Batch series.

The series received a lot of praise from fans when it was released on Disney+ last year. The new Lego set inspired by the show features Cad Bane’s Ship - The Justifier - and an AT-TE Walker.

These Lego Star Wars sets are available for pre-order on the brand's official website. However, the launch is scheduled to take place on August 1, 2022. The Justifier is priced at $169.99, whereas the AT-TE Walker costs $139.99.

What to expect in the new Lego Star Wars Bad Batch sets

The first set is that of Cad Bane’s Ship, The Justifier, where the Bounty Hunter has imprisoned Omega. This Lego set comes with spring-loaded shooters and has a detailed cockpit with flight and landing modes. Fans will be excited to help Omega break out of the laser jail cell.

The Justifier retails for $169.99 and comprises 1022 pieces. Delivery options can be viewed on the website itself, which also has building instructions for the Ship.

The AT-TE Walker set has Commander Cody in the cockpit, armed with weapons and thermal detonators. Fans can also deploy the 212th Clone Troopers to fight off the on-ground Battle Droids.

This set retails for about $139.99 and has approximately 1082 pieces.

How have fans reacted to the new Lego sets?

These latest drops have attracted mixed reactions from fans. While some are delighter at the news of the launch, others cannot seem to partake in the excitement because they consider the sets to be over-priced.

dylan! @dylanwithfish the lego omega minifigure looks PERFECT… but WHY does she have to be in an $100+ set?? so far we’ve gotten two bad batch sets and both of them are super expensive, this is really annoying :( the lego omega minifigure looks PERFECT… but WHY does she have to be in an $100+ set?? so far we’ve gotten two bad batch sets and both of them are super expensive, this is really annoying :( https://t.co/fvN86gSvsA

Mr. T-Man (Fett Clone GIFs) @bukowskit71 @jalapeno_tweet Exactly what I thought. We now have all of the Bad Batch in Lego form and it feels so good! @jalapeno_tweet Exactly what I thought. We now have all of the Bad Batch in Lego form and it feels so good!

athia/hunter @dilfhunterbb @cqtwomqn This is a new set coming but it’s going to be almost $200 like why are the LEGO Bad Batch sets so expensive I had to lose an eye for the havoc marauder set @cqtwomqn This is a new set coming but it’s going to be almost $200 like why are the LEGO Bad Batch sets so expensive I had to lose an eye for the havoc marauder set

Lego Access @LegoAccess

#LEGOCON Lego Bad Batch Set with Cad Bane, Omega and Fennec Shand :) Lego Bad Batch Set with Cad Bane, Omega and Fennec Shand :)#LEGOCON

Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation teaser released

Lego and Star Wars are teaming up again, following the launch of their successful specials - The Holiday Special and Terrifying Tales. At the Lego Con 2022, the brand announced the return of these characters in Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation.

This summer-themed special will be available to stream from August 2022. The teaser is slated for reveal on Tuesday, June 21. Sharing the news on Twitter, Star Wars said:

"Tune in Tuesday for the debut of the LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation trailer, an Original special, streaming August 5 only on @DisneyPlus,"

Fans will see their favourites - Rose, Rey, Finn, Poe and Chewbacca - taking a vacation after the defeat of Emperor Palpatine. This season will also mark the return of C-3PO, Lando, Boba Fett, Rey, Poe, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rose, Jabba the Hutt, Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Finn, Han Solo, Leia, and Palpatine. It will also feature Wick Cooper and Valeria from The Freemaker Adventures.

Don't forget to order your Lego Star Wars Bad Batch set, scheduled for release on August 1, 2022. The sets are currently available for pre-order on the brand's official website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far