Who was Les Grobstein? Tributes pour in as beloved WSCR radio host dies aged 69

Les Grobstein passed away on January 16 at the age of 69. The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Chicago media reporter Robert Feder stated that Les was found dead in his Elk Grove Village home. News of his death was shared by David Haugh on The Mully and Haugh Show.

David said that Grobstein was a good friend to those he had never met, and although people liked to imitate him, he had a unique personality. He also added that Les knew everything about Chicago sports and was interested in talking about them.

Haugh added that even though the industry has changed in the last 50 years, the radio host never did. He said that The Grobber’s voice will be missed by everyone and his voice helped him communicate every morning at around 3:30.

Life and career of Les Grobstein

The Chicago native was a radio sportscaster. After finishing his education from Von Steuben High School and Columbia College, he began his career as a commentator for Northwestern Basketball.

Les Grobstein's cause of death is still a mystery (Image via MrKenbwoyMsafi/Twitter)

He made his debut as a sportscaster in December 1970 and shifted to the play-by-play sportscaster at Chicago Sting. He then worked at the radio station for two years.

Grobstein’s successful career earned him better opportunities to work for popular radio stations like WLS Radio, CBS Radio, and The Score. He was a reporter for Sportsphone Chicago for two years in 1977.

Les was lucky enough to have worked with famous sportscasters like Larry Lujack and Steve Dahl, who frequently commented on Grobstein’s passion for sports, saying that it was too much.

He became interested in sports at the age of seven and attended a baseball game between the Cubs and Phillies at Wrigley Field in 1959. He attended another baseball game with his grandfather and became a sports aficionado when he turned 10.

Grobstein also covered the 1977 blackout in New York. He first covered the game between the Indians and Boston that fateful day, and then drove to New York to cover the Cubs versus Mets game.

He then went to the Belmont racetrack to cover a horse race and then to Shea Stadium, where the blackout happened.

Twitter gets flooded with tributes

Les Grobstein was a familiar name among the public and was loved by everyone, specifically for his voice. Twitter was full of tributes when news of his death went viral.

Detailed information on Les’ family and personal life is yet to be unveiled.

