îLESONIQ 2024: Presale, lineup, tickets, dates, location, & all you need to know 

îLESONIQ 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 10, 2024, to August 11, 2024, at the Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec (Canada). The 2024 edition of the festival will be the tenth edition of the festival, having been first held in 2014 and annually ever since.

The 2024 edition of the festival, will feature performances by Tiesto, Ben Bohmer, Green Velvet, and Hannah Wants, was announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram.

The presale for the festival started on February 7, at 11 a.m. local time and is currently ongoing for American Express cardholders. It can be accessed with said card via the official website of the festival. Public on-sale for the tickets will start on February, 8.

General tickets are priced at $142 for Wave 1 tickets. Gold Tickets are priced at $265. Sky Lounge Tickets are priced at $325. Diamond Tickets are priced at $377 per person.

îLESONIQ 2024 lineup and star performers

îLESONIQ 2024 is returning with a lineup filled with star artists, including Tiesto, Wooli, Gims, and Idris Elba, among others. Tiesto is a Dutch electronica artist and DJ best known for his third studio album, Elements of Life, which was released on April 16, 2017. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Dutch album chart.

Wooli is an American DJ in the riddim subgenre, while Gims is a Congolese rapper best known for his second studio album, Mon cœur avait raison, which was released on August 28, 2015.

Idris Elba is an actor and singer and best known for his work with series like the comedy show In the Long Run, the thriller Luther as well as the war drama Beasts of No Nation.

The full lineup for îLESONIQ 2024 is given below:

Audien

Jason Ross

Ben Bohmer

Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey

Cloonee

Cloverdale

DJ Snake

Enamour

Gims

Gioli & Assia

Green Velvet B2B Patrick Topping

Hannah Wants

Heyz B2B Superave

Idris Elba

Infekt

Its Murph

Jessica Audiffred

J.Worra

Knock2

Level Up

Lilly Palmer

Loud Luxury

Magdalena

Masterhand

Nigtmre B2B Jauz

Odd Mob Omnom: Hyperbeam

Paul Kalkbrenner

Samplifire

Seth Troxler

Space 92 x Popof: Turbelences

Stoned Level

Sub Focus & Dimension

Subtronics

Tiesto

Timmy Trumpet

Trivecta

Twinsick

Virtual Riot

Vladimir Cauchemer

Wooli

Zedd

Dylan Cherry

Fafa Khan

Future Exit

Ghetto Birds

Lyes

St.Laurent

îLESONIQ was founded in 2014 as an electronic festival and, since its initial edition, become the largest music festival in Canada, with a 2023 record attendance of more than 235,000. The venue of the festival, Parc Jean-Drapeau, is the third-largest park in the city and also one of the oldest, having been founded in 1874.

The festival's 2024 edition is being presented by BELL Canada, the telecommunications subsidiary of BELL Canada Enterprises. The major partners of the festival are BUDLIGHT, a subsidiary of Budweiser, as well as the soft drink giant Coca-Cola and RBCX Music.

Alongside the major partners, îLESONIQ 2024 will feature other partners such as Birkenstock, the German shoe company, the drink giant Bacardi, as well as American Express and Flair Airlines.

The public partners of the festival are Montreal Tourism and the other significant partners include Evenko, Live Nation, Ink Entertainment, Neon as well as Plank and Green Copper.

îLESONIQ is known for its major electronic and pop music performers, with previous performers including The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, as well as Swedish House Mafia and DeadMau5.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE