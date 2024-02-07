Belanova Vida En Rosa U.S. tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Belanova is currently gearing up to go on tour in the United States from April 24, 2024, to June 23, 2024. Live Nation recently announced the dates of the synth-pop group's upcoming Vida En Rosa tour, which will be in celebration of the band's 24th anniversary.

Founded in 2000 by Denisse Guerrero, Ricardo Arreola, and Edgar Huerta, the group will soon perform in venues in Inglewood, New York City, Miami Beach, and more. Presale for the tour is currently ongoing for Citibank Cardholders and can be accessed via the official Live Nation page. A Live Nation presale will also be held from February 8, 2024, at 10 am local time. Web users can access this with the code ENERGY, while mobile app users can use the code COVERT.

General tickets will be available from February 9, 2024, at 10 am EST. Tickets can be purchased exclusively via Live Nation and detailed information on ticket prices is currently awaited.

Belanova Vida En Rosa U.S. tour 2024 dates and venues

Belanova is set to tour across the US in what will be their first tour in six years. The full list of dates and venues for the Vida En Rosa U.S. tour 2024 is given below:

April 24, 2024 – San José, California at San Jose Civic

April 26, 2024 – Inglewood, California at YouTube Theater

April 28, 2024 – San Diego, California at Gallagher Square at Petco Park

May 8, 2024 – New York City, New York at Brooklyn Paramount

May 11, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre

May 24, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum

May 26, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

June 7, 2024 – Miami Beach, Florida at Fillmore Miami Beach at Jack Gleason Theatre

June 8, 2024 – Lake Buena Vista, Florida at House of Blues

June 20, 2024 – Irving, Texas at The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

June 21, 2024 – Hidalgo, Texas at Payne Arena

June 23, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

The group's lead vocalist Denisse Guerrero spoke about the tour in an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone and said:

"I’ve wanted to focus on the gratitude I have for our audience. As an artist, you do what’s in your nature to center yourself and write a song, but you sometimes wonder if no one will be interested. The fact that people lend us their ears is incredible."

The Belanova singer continued:

"I wasn't sure I wanted to come back to the group. But I owe it to the public. I was having existential crises, and at many moments, I thought, ‘What if I had a different career or job?’ But I realized that [performing] is even good for my health."

The band will perform their hit tracks including Me Pregunto, Baila Mi Corazón, and One, Two, Three, Go! (1, 2, 3, Go!) during the tour. Aside from the Vida En Rosa tour, Belanova will also take the stage at the Bésame Mucho festival in Austin, which is scheduled to be held on March 2, 2024.