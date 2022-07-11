Lifetime's Sleeping with a Killer: What happened to Kendra Hatcher?

The upcoming episode of Lifetime's Sleeping with a Killer will explore the murder of Kendra Hatcher in 2015.

The ex-girlfriend of Kendra's lover, Brenda Delgado, allegedly orchestrated the murder with the help of two down-on-luck people in desperate need of money.

Kendra was shot in the parking lot of her luxury apartment, Gables Park 17, in Dallas, Texas.

Though Brenda masterminded the murder and tried to make it look like a robbery, the authorities soon traced the real cause and person behind the crime. Both accomplices were also arrested and charged with murder.

Read on to find out more about what happened to Kendra Hatcher.

Who was Kendra Hatcher and how did she die?

Woman arrested for Dr. Kendra Hatcher murder points to the ex of the dentist's current boyfriend, docs say.



Born in the small town of Pleasant Plains, Illinois, Kendra Hatcher was described by many as a great friend and human.

An athletic teenager, Kendra was the captain of her school's cheerleading team and a member of the girls' volleyball team. She also hosted Bible study lessons and helped build churches in her efforts to give back to the community.

Kendra attended DePauw University, where she studied Spanish and Biochemistry. She also attended the University of Kentucky, where she studied Dentistry.

One of her classmates described the 35-year-old pediatric dentist as follows:

"She was the most generous, giving friend. You could call her at three a.m., and she would answer without any hesitation. Her laugh was contagious — high-pitched and full of joy."

Kendra met Dr. Ricardo “Ricky” Paniagua, a dermatologist who worked as an assistant professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, in 2015.

The pair began dating after reportedly finding each other on Tinder. They hit it off immediately and soon started saving up for a wedding.

Kendra was married to her college sweetheart before this relationship, but they separated and moved on.

Increased patrols around Gables Park 17. Police believe occupants of this jeep have info about Kendra Hatcher murder

However, this was only months after Ricky had broken up with his ex-girlfriend, Brenda Delgado.

Before his relationship with Kendra, Ricky was involved with Brenda for nearly three years, with a short break in between. Brenda did not take their break-up well and began stalking Ricky and his new flame.

Brenda apparently felt that getting rid of Kendra was the only way to reclaim the love of her life, and so she hatched a deadly plan.

How did Brenda mastermind Kendra's murder?

Opening Statement: Defense tells jury to "put aside gut feelings". Calls Crystal Cortes, allegedly hired by Delgado to murder Kendra Hatcher, "a liar beyond imagination". Cortes got 35yrs in prison for her testimony against Delgado & shooter Kristopher Love

Brenda got in touch with two people she barely knew, a financially struggling single mother, Cortes, and a small-time weed dealer, Kristopher Love. She lured them into her plan with money and drugs.

Brenda intended to make Kendra's death look like a robbery and nearly succeeded in doing so. She borrowed a car from her friend and went out to a restaurant with him to keep her alibi tight.

Cortes and Kristopher waited outside Kendra's office and followed her back to her apartment. There, Kristopher shot her, while Cortes acted as the getaway driver. Kendra was shot in the back of the head.

All three involved in the murder were arrested and charged. Brenda received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

